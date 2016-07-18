Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians have enjoyed a great deal of success inside the American League Central this season, although their stranglehold on the division took quite a hit the last time they met the Kansas City Royals. The Indians seek their first win in Kansas City in 2016 on Monday, when they continue a nine-game road trip with the first of three against the Royals.

Cleveland, which is 28-12 inside the Central, won six of the first seven meetings between the clubs - including a four-game sweep at home during a six-game winning streak to begin June - before Kansas City countered by sweeping a three-game set to wrap a nine-game home winning streak less than two weeks later. The Indians' demise in Kauffman Stadium briefly allowed the Royals to move into a tie atop the division, but a 14-game winning streak from June 17-July 1 enabled Cleveland to stretch its lead to as much as 7 1/2 games. Kansas City sits in third place - eight games behind the Indians - and likely is targeting this nine-game run at "The K" as a way to get back into the race. Kansas City owns the second-best home record in the majors at 29-13 but did itself no favors by losing two of three over the weekend in Detroit to begin the second half.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (9-8, 3.61 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-8, 4.85)

Prior to making his first All-Star Game appearance, Kluber was masterful in his final pre-break start, allowing one run and five hits while striking out eight over as many innings to win for the fifth time in his last seven tries. The outing marked the third time in the former Cy Young Award winner's last four trips to the mound he worked at least eight frames and struck out at least seven. Kluber was tagged for eight runs - five earned - in a loss to the Royals on June 15, falling to 6-6 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 career starts against them.

Volquez posted his first win in four tries in a 5-3 victory on July 9 against Seattle, yielding three runs and six hits over six innings. The outing was a strong rebound for the 33-year-old, who was pounded for a career-high 12 runs - 11 earned - while recording only three outs against Houston in his previous home outing on June 24. Volquez is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in three starts versus the Indians this season, picking up the win after firing seven scoreless innings on June 13 in his only home turn against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland's 3.42 road ERA is the best in the AL.

2. Kansas City is 14-2 at home against division rivals.

3. The Indians are only 5-7 since their 14-game winning streak but have won 10 of their last 13 away from Progressive Field.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Indians 2