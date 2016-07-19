Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians may be comfortably atop the American League Central, but the Kansas City Royals have dominated their division foes when they visit Kauffman Stadium. The defending World Series-champion Royals vie for their 16th win in 18 encounters with visiting AL Central rivals on Tuesday, when they play the middle contest of their three-game series against the Indians.

Jarrod Dyson belted a grand slam on Monday as Kansas City recorded its fourth straight victory overall versus first-place Cleveland with a 7-3 triumph. The Indians had won six of their previous seven meetings with the Royals before the latter brought out the brooms in Kansas City from June 13-15 and improved to 30-13 at home with Monday's victory. Francisco Lindor belted a solo homer in the series opener for his 18th hit and seventh RBI in 11 games versus Kansas City this season. The All-Star shortstop also has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests heading into a matchup versus Tuesday starter Brian Flynn.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (10-3, 2.75 ERA) vs. Royals LH Brian Flynn (1-0, 2.39)

Salazar won six of his previous seven starts before escaping with a no-decision on July 9 after yielding six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees. The 26-year-old improved to 6-5 lifetime versus Kansas City after permitting one run and three hits in eight frames of a 6-1 win on June 3. Salazar's last loss came nearly two months ago after he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-2 setback against Boston on May 22.

Flynn is slated to make his first start of the season after 13 appearances out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old, who made five starts in limited duty over two seasons with Miami, yielded two runs and three hits in four innings of long relief against Cleveland on May 6. His last venture to the mound didn't last as long, as he struck out one in one scoreless frame.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis has hit safely in 23 of his last 26 games.

2. Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert has recorded six RBIs and four runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a separated right shoulder, the team announced.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Royals 1