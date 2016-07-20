Preview: Indians at Royals

Francisco Lindor is crowning the Kansas City Royals every chance he gets this season. The All-Star shortstop looks to continue his torrid stretch on Wednesday afternoon as the visiting Cleveland Indians play the rubber match of their three-game series versus their American League Central rival.

Lindor belted a solo homer for the second straight contest in Tuesday's 7-3 triumph, marking his 20th hit, 10th RBI and 11th run scored in 12 games versus Kansas City in 2016. The 22-year-old has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests overall and is 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles against Wednesday starter Ian Kennedy. Speaking of promising youngsters, Kansas City's Cheslor Cuthbert drove in a run on Tuesday for his seventh RBI to go along with four runs scored during his nine-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old Nicaraguan is 12-for-34 against the Indians this season and 2-for-8 versus Wednesday starter Carlos Carrasco.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (6-3, 2.49 ERA) vs. Royals RH Ian Kennedy (6-7, 3.86)

Carrasco improved to 4-1 in his last five outings on Friday after allowing two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 5-2 victory at Minnesota. The 29-year-old Venezuelan is 0-1 in two encounters versus Kansas City this season, but the 19 hits he allowed left plenty for which to be desired over 11 innings of work. Carrasco looks to continue his success away from Progressive Field as he owns a 4-2 road mark with a 1.94 ERA and 0.82 WHIP while holding the opposition to a .191 batting average.

Kennedy received his second straight no-decision on Friday despite allowing just one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings at Detroit. The lone run allowed was via the home run, which has been a persistent problem as the 31-year-old has been taken deep 14 times in his last eight outings and 22 times this season. Kennedy has turned it on during daytime starts this season, posting a 3-0 mark with a slim 1.45 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli has four homers, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. The Royals are 5-10 in July.

3. Indians OF Michael Brantley, who has been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron since July 11, is scheduled to have an MRI exam on Wednesday after experiencing pain in his right shoulder.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 2