Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians learned on Friday night that their opponent in the American League Division Series will be the Boston Red Sox, although home field has yet to be determined. Trailing the AL East champion Red Sox by a half-game, the Indians will resume their season-ending three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon.

With Cleveland's pitching staff ravaged by injuries, Trevor Bauer is likely to get the nod for the series opener against the Red Sox. Bauer will try to build some momentum for the playoffs with a strong outing against Kansas City after getting hit hard in each of his last four starts. Shortstop Francisco Lindor belted a three-run homer among two hits in Friday's 7-2 romp for the Indians, a much-needed lift after he went 0-for-24 in his previous nine games. The reigning World Series champion Royals need one victory in their last two games to guarantee them a fourth consecutive winning season.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.26 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Vólquez (10-11, 5.37)

Intially scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, Bauer was pushed back to get extra rest and he looks like he needs it after a string of rocky starts this month. Although Bauer is 3-2 in September, he is pitching to a 6.75 ERA and has permitted 21 runs and five homers over his last 23 2/3 innings. Eric Hosmer is 5-for-14 with a home run against Bauer, who has not faced the Royals this season but is 1-2 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts against them.

Volquez's winless drought reached six starts when he was knocked around for four runs on six hits over 2 2/3 innings at Detroit on Sunday. His only strong performance during his winless stretch was at Cleveland on Sept. 20, when he allowed one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision. Volquez was rocked for five runs in each of his first two starts against Cleveland this season but limited them to two runs total in his next two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco, who suffered a broken pinkie on his right hand, was placed on the 60-day disabled list to end his season.

2. Royals RF Paulo Orlando had his seven-game hitting streak snapped in the series opener.

3. Cleveland activated C Yan Gomes, but he is only available for defense after breaking his right wrist on a rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 4