Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians hope to draw some momentum from a late rally in the middle contest of the series as they visit the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Jason Kipnis’ two-out RBI single tied it in the eighth before Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor belted back-to-back solo homers with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Indians a 3-1 victory Saturday.

While the Royals own just four saves in nine opportunities, Cleveland’s bullpen has been perfect as Andrew Miller and Cody Allen have combined to strike out 44 and allow one run in 26 2/3 innings this season. The Indians turn to right-hander Mike Clevinger, who has been outstanding in the minors this season, to make the start Sunday and Kansas City counters with left-hander Danny Duffy. The Royals have not won back-to-back games since winning a season-high four in a row between April 13-16 and managed just four hits from their major-league worst offense (82 runs, 29 games) on Saturday. Lorenzo Cain (6-for-14, three extra-base hits, four games) and Eric Hosmer (16-for-38, 10-game hitting streak) are producing for Kansas City, but more help is needed.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2016: 3-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-2, 3.89)

Clevinger will be recalled Sunday to make his 2017 debut, replacing injured Corey Kluber in the rotation, after a strong start in Triple-A with Columbus. The 26-year-old, who made 17 appearances (10 starts) with the Indians as a rookie last year, is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six starts with Columbus. Clevinger was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in two appearances (one start) versus Kansas City in 2016 and Alcides Escobar belted a homer against the Florida native.

Duffy struggled in his last two outings after opening the season with four consecutive quality starts. The 28-year-old Californian gave up 12 runs in 9 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in back-to-back starts after surrendering just four tallies over 27 1/3 innings in his first four outings. Santana is 9-for-22 with a homer in his career against Duffy, who is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 12 appearances (eight starts) versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City C Salvador Perez left Saturday’s game with a bruised left forearm and is considered day-to-day.

2. Kipnis is 4-for-7 in the series to raise his batting average to .200 and recorded his only three RBIs of the year in his last five games.

3. Royals OF Jorge Soler went 0-for-3 in his debut for the team Saturday after missing the first 28 games an oblique injury.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 3