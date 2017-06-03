Preview: Indians at Royals

Whit Merrifield attempts to extend his hitting streak to 18 games when the Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday for the middle contest of the three-game series between the American League Central rivals. Merrifield doubled in the first run as the Royals took the opener 4-0 on Friday and has gone 23-for-58 during his streak to raise his batting average to .295.

Merrifield is 2-for-3 with a homer against Indians scheduled starter Carlos Carrasco, who has been rolling along at a pace that could make him a candidate for the All-Star Game. Jason Hammel, who will oppose Carrasco on Saturday, has yet to find the form he displayed in 2016, when he recorded a career-high 15 wins with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. The Indians registered seven hits and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position Friday after scoring 33 times during a 4-1 stretch that had vaulted them into a virtual first-place tie in the division. Michael Brantley recorded three hits to raise his average to .311 on Friday while slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who has belted four homers against Hammel in his career, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-2, 2.89 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (1-6, 6.18)

Carrasco is unbeaten in his last five starts, including a turn on Monday in which he held Oakland to two runs and four hits over seven innings while notching seven strikeouts. The 30-year-old Venezuelan has recorded seven quality starts in 10 outings and 65 strikeouts over 65 1/3 frames while limiting opponents to a .194 batting average. Lorenzo Cain is 8-for-25 versus Carrasco, who is 7-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 19 career games (14 starts) against the Royals.

Hammel has gone 0-3 while giving up 19 runs - 18 earned - over 23 1/3 innings in four starts since defeating Cleveland on May 5, when he allowed one run and struck out six in six frames. The 34-year-old South Carolina native, pitching for his sixth team, has yielded three or more runs in eight of his 10 turns while opponents are batting .306 against him. Encarnacion is 8-for-21 against Hammel, who is 1-3 with a 4.75 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion) may begin a rehab assignment this weekend if he receives medical clearance.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has hit safely in five straight contests overall and is 9-for-22 versus the Indians this year.

3. Cleveland is 22-1 when leading after six innings.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Royals 2