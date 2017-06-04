Preview: Indians at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are tied for last place in the American League Central and are just one-half game ahead of Oakland for the worst record in the AL, but they seem to have no trouble beating the defending AL champs. The Royals will try to complete a three-game sweep when they host the Cleveland Indians for the series finale on Sunday.

Kansas City took two of three at Cleveland last weekend and rolled over the Indians by a combined score of 16-5 in the first two games of the current series, leading to some frustration on the part of the defending AL champs. "We have to get a little rest and come back and play a lot better because that wasn't close to good enough," Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters after Saturday's 12-5 setback. The 12 runs marked a season high and the first time the Royals reached double figures this year as Lorenzo Cain homered to highlight a 13-hit attack. Trying to slow Kansas City's offense on Sunday will be Trevor Bauer, who opposes Royals rookie Eric Skoglund.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-4, 6.00 ERA) vs. Royals LH Eric Skoglund (1-0, 0.00)

Bauer is 3-0 in his last four starts, including a dominant outing against Oakland on Tuesday in which he worked a season-high seven innings. The UCLA product struck out 14 while allowing three runs in the win and has registered 73 strikeouts in 57 frames this season. Bauer has fanned just 31 batters in 43 career innings at Kansas City while going 1-2 with a 3.56 ERA in seven starts.

Skoglund made his major-league debut against Detroit on Tuesday and scattered two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out five. The 24-year-old UCF product was 2-3 with a 4.53 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A before being recalled and owns a 3.74 ERA in 60 career minor-league games. Skoglund outdueled Tigers ace Justin Verlander on Tuesday.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals optioned OF Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha and recalled OF Billy Burns.

2. Indians OF Lonnie Chisenhall (concussion) began a rehab assignment on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a walk at Double-A Akron.

3. Kansas City RF Jorge Bonifacio is 8-for-18 with six runs scored and four extra-base hits in his last five games against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Royals 4