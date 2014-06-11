Royals 4, Indians 1: Alcides Escobar went 3-for-3 with one of a club record-tying four sacrifice flies while Yordano Ventura pitched seven strong innings as Kansas City defeated visiting Cleveland to sweep a two-game series.

Mike Moustakas recorded a double, a single and scored a run for the Royals, who have won seven of their last nine. Ventura (4-5) allowed one run on six hits, Wade Davis escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 19 innings and Greg Holland notched his 19th save with a perfect ninth.

Carlos Santana knocked in a run while Lonnie Chisenhall, Michael Brantley and Michael Bourn registered a pair of hits apiece for the Indians, who had won nine of 10 before arriving in Kansas City. Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (1-3) yielded three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Moustakas doubled and moved to third on Escobar’s single to open the third inning before scoring on Jarrod Dyson’s sacrifice fly. Escobar came home later in the inning for a 2-0 lead when Indians shortstop Mike Aviles went to his knees after fighting the sun to catch Omar Infante’s popup in shallow left field.

Salvador Perez ripped a double to deep center field and later crossed the plate on Escobar’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. Bourn reached on a bunt single and scored on Santana’s two-out single in the sixth before Billy Butler re-established the three-run lead with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Escobar, who also stole his 17th base, has hit safely in 10 consecutive games - the longest run for a Kansas City player this season. … Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis and Chisenhall each increased their hitting streaks to nine games. … The Indians begin a four-game series at Boston on Thursday and the Royals start a seven-game road trip at the Chicago White Sox on Friday.