Indians 10, Royals 3: Carlos Santana belted two home runs for the second time in three games and capped off a four-run outburst with a two-run shot in the fifth inning as Cleveland avoided a four-game sweep in Kansas City.

Santana, who went 3-for-3, finished the series 9-of-14 with five homers and eight RBIs while Ryan Raburn also went deep for the Indians, who ended their six-game road losing streak in this series. Danny Salazar (3-4) entered Sunday with an 0-2 record and 6.97 ERA in two career turns against the Royals, but won his second straight start after allowing three runs and fanning seven in as many innings.

Jarrod Dyson, Alex Gordon and Billy Butler drove in a run apiece for Kansas City, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Bruce Chen (2-3) was roughed up for a season high-tying six runs on eight hits over five-plus frames for his first loss since April 24 – also against Cleveland.

The Royals raced out to a 2-0 advantage behind Dyson’s second-inning single and Gordon’s third-inning sacrifice fly, but Gomes began the Indians’ rally in the fourth with a one-out single to left to score Asdrubal Cabrera. After Mike Aviles sacrificed to put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, Cabrera singled in a run and Michael Brantley delivered a sacrifice fly before Santana ripped a scorching liner into the seats in right.

Raburn opened the sixth by closing the book on Chen with his third homer before the Royals got the run back in the bottom half on Butler’s RBI double to right. Nick Swisher ended an 0-for-21 slide with a run-scoring single in the seventh before Santana hit another two-run homer and Gomes followed two pitches later with a solo blast off Aaron Crow in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Santana is 15-for-27 with nine extra-base hits – including six home runs – and 10 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. … Cleveland won for only the second time in its last 11 tries in Kansas City. … Indians 3B Lonnie Chisenhall (illness) missed his second consecutive game Sunday and was replaced by Mike Aviles, who went 0-for-1 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.