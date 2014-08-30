Indians 6, Royals 1: Carlos Santana hit a two-run homer as part of a three-RBI performance as visiting Cleveland knocked off Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.

Jason Kipnis, Jose Ramirez and Zach Walters each had an RBI and Danny Salazar (5-6) allowed four hits over five scoreless innings prior to a 45-minute rain delay in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Indians won for the 12th time in 17 games to remain four games behind Detroit for the American League’s second wild card.

Alcides Escobar went 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Royals, who saw their lead in the American League Central trimmed to a half-game over the Tigers. Cleveland, which won the 9,000th game in franchise history, is just 4 1/2 games behind Kansas City after out-hitting the Royals 13-9.

Kipnis had a one-out single in the second off Jason Vargas (10-7) and scored on a two-out double by Walters. Cleveland added three more in the third on run-scoring singles by Ramirez and Santana and a fielder’s choice by Kipnis before Santana capped the victory with a two-run blast in the ninth.

Michael Brantley had three hits and Yan Gomes, Ramirez and Santana each had two for the Indians. Vargas allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Royals 1B Eric Hosmer (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab stint at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. … Gomes was activated from the concussion disabled list and C Chris Gimenez was placed on the paternity list. … Kansas City LHP Bruce Chen was designated for assignment and RHP Louis Coleman was recalled from Omaha.