September 1, 2014 / 4:57 AM / 3 years ago

Indians 4, Royals 2 (10, suspended)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: DELETES (8-12) in notes)

Indians 4, Royals 2 (10, suspended): Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall stroked a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the 10th inning and heavy rains forced the contest to be suspended before host Kansas City could come to bat.

The game will be resumed in Cleveland when the Royals visit Sept. 22. The suspension keeps Kansas City in first place in the American League Central by a half-game over Detroit with the Indians 3 1/2 out in the division race and three games behind the Tigers for the AL’s second wild card.

Billy Butler booted Jason Kipnis’ two-out grounder in the 10th and Yan Gomes followed with his fourth hit before Chisenhall lined a pitch from Greg Holland off the right-field wall. Mike Aviles and Michael Brantley also had RBIs for the Indians.

The Royals temporarily sidestepped defeat when Alex Gordon hit a lead-off blast in bottom of the ninth off Cody Allen to knot the game at 2-2. The blown save led to a no-decision for Indians starter T.J. House, who allowed one run and five hits in a career-long seven innings.

Kansas City struck in the first on Alex Gordon’s sacrifice fly and Cleveland tied the score in the third inning on Brantley’s run-scoring double off Danny Duffy, who gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Allen had converted 17 consecutive save opportunities before allowing Gordon’s tying homer. … The Royals scored just five runs in the series, pending resumption of play in Cleveland. … The Indians placed RHP Josh Tomlin on the paternity list and recalled RHP Zach McAllister from Triple-A Columbus.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
