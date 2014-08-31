Indians pull out victory over Royals in 11 innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Cleveland Indians got the big hits late, while the Kansas City Royals had their chances early and late for a key hit, but failed.

Left fielder Michael Brantley and first baseman Carlos Santana singled home runs in the 11th inning as the Cleveland Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Saturday night.

“It was one of the funner games to be a part of and to win it makes it better,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “They had base runners every inning but there was not a lot of scoring. We didn’t allow them to score and then we broke through and held on for dear life.”

Shortstop Jose Ramirez opened the 11th with a triple to right-center field and scored on Brantley’s single.

“It was a hustle triple,” Francona said. “I about swallowed my tobacco when he went around second. Instead of Brantley trying to get the runner over, they have to bring the infield in and he hit a chopper over the infield. He was going all the way. We were going to have to lasso him to stop him.”

Brantley stole second, advanced to third on catcher Salvador Perez’s throwing error and scored on Santana’s single.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin (6-8), who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning, claimed the victory. He did give up a run in the 11th when catcher Salvador Perez’s two-out double scored center fielder Jarrod Dyson.

Left-hander Scott Downs (0-4), who gave up two hits without retiring a batter, took the loss.

The Royals stranded 16 runners, one shy of the club record, and went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

“It is extremely agonizing,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It’s frustrating.”

The Royals tied the score with an unearned run in the eighth inning when the Indians used four relievers. Scott Atchison’s throwing error set up the run with center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s fielder’s choice grounder bringing home left fielder Alex Gordon, who opened the inning with a walk.

Right-hander James Shields limited the Indians to one run and five hits in seven innings.

“It’s disappointing,” Shields said after the loss. “I made one bad pitch, the 0-2 to Gomes on the double.”

Indians starter Trevor Bauer was pulled after 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up four hits, walking five and striking out six.

The Royals loaded the bases with none out in the first, but came away empty. Right fielder Nori Aoki and second baseman Omar Infante started it with singles and left fielder Alex Gordon ran the count full before drawing a walk.

Indians rookie right-hander Trevor Bauer got out of this danger by throwing his next 11 pitches for strikes. He struck out catcher Salvador Perez, first baseman Billy Butler and designated hitter Raul Ibanez.

“The first two guys got hits; they didn’t hit the ball well and then I walked a guy and thought ‘shoot, I‘m in trouble,'” Bauer said. “I was fortunate to get out of it. With the way the game turned out, it was important to get out of it with no runs. Usually in that situation, you try to keep it to one or two, but that was big with no runs.”

Shortstop Alcides Escobar doubled with two-out in the second for his fifth straight hit, but Aoki lined out to Brantley to end the inning.

The Indians broke on top in the fourth when second baseman Jason Kipnis and catcher Yan Gomes stroked back-to-back doubles off Royals right-hander James Shields

Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway was ejected in the second inning when he yelled the magic words from the dugout to third-base umpire Bill Welke, who said Ibanez did not go around on a check swing. It was Callaway’s first career ejection.

Bauer held the Royals scoreless through the first five innings on three hits while striking out six and walking four.

“We used, what, six or seven (relievers) and they did exactly what they needed to do, getting out of bases-loaded jams,” Bauer said. “It was great to see and the offense putting up runs in that last inning to give us some breathing room.”

NOTES: 2B Omar Infante returned to the Royals lineup after sitting out four games with a tender right shoulder. ... Royals DH Josh Willingham was unavailable with a stiff back. ... The Royals optioned INF Christian Colon, who hit .302 in 19 games, to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The club was forced to make a roster move with the arrival of INF Jayson Nix, who was claimed off waivers Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ... The Indians have embarked on a stretch of playing 30 consecutive dates with their only remaining off-date this season on Sept. 25. That would be the Indians’ longest consecutive streak of game dates since 1968, when they played 41 games in 38 consecutive dates, May 21-June 27.