Royals pound out 7-4 win over Indians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First baseman Eric Hosmer is pounding home runs to center and the opposite way.

Hosmer hit a three-run homer and third baseman Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4, walked and scored two runs as the Kansas City Royals edged the Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Thursday.

Hosmer homered in the first inning to straightaway center against right-hander Corey Kluber (0-5), who was yanked after giving up five runs, seven hits, two walks and a hit batter in 5 2/3 innings, with his ERA climbing to 5.04.

“I’ve always said that when driving the ball that way, that’s when I‘m feeling good at the plate,” Hosmer said. “I put on a good swing on that one. I‘m definitely in a good place right now. When I‘m in good counts and I feel like I‘m getting a good pitch, I try not to miss them. I don’t feel like I‘m swinging harder.”

Left-hander Franklin Morales (3-0), the second of six Kansas City pitchers, picked up the victory with two scoreless innings.

Greg Holland, who came off the disabled list Wednesday, worked a flawless ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.

The Royals’ first six hitters in the order combined to go 11-for-26 and scored all seven runs. Hosmer, catcher Salvador Perez and designated hitter Kendrys Morales each stroked two hits.

Royals second baseman Omar Infante added a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“They have a lot of guys hot and they’re swinging with confidence,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s a tough lineup.”

First baseman Carlos Santana homered in the top of the seventh for the Indians.

Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez, who walked only eight in 34 1/3 innings in his first five starts, walked six, including two with the bases loaded, in three innings. He was replaced by Morales to start the fourth after throwing only 41 strikes in 78 pitches.

Volquez developed a blister on his pitching thumb.

“When I let the ball go, it burned,” he said. “The last inning I couldn’t hold the ball. On all my pitches it hurt. I’ve been dealing with the last couple of starts.”

Manager Ned Yost said the blister popped in the third, but the trainers told him he would need to miss a start.

“Every year, twice a year, I deal with this,” Volquez said. “It’s always in the same spot.”

Volquez walked designated hitter Donnie Murphy and center fielder Michael Bourn, who was hitting .191, with the bases full in the third as the Indians trimmed the Royals’ lead to 4-3.

The Royals jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning against Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

Kluber, who had a 7.27 ERA in his previous three starts, served up a fat 2-0 pitch to Hosmer, who planted it over the center field fence after singles by Moustakas and center fielder Lorenzo Cain. Kluber was down 4-0 after four batters.

“The first four didn’t go ideally,” Kluber said. “Two of them were ground-ball hits. There is not a whole lot you can do about that. Obviously, Hosmer put a good swing on the ball he hit.”

In the second inning, Indians third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall tripled and scored on a Murphy groundout.

The Royals added a run against Kluber on three hits in the fifth. Perez’s two-out single scored Moustakas.

NOTES: Royals RHP Luke Hochevar, who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery, was activated Thursday after nine appearances on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning. ... Rookie LHP Brandon Finnegan was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. ... The Royals acquired C Drew Butera from the Angels for minor league INF Ryan Jackson. Butera will join the club on Friday in Detroit and be added to the roster. ... Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera had his seven-game suspension for two April incidents reduced to six games after an appeal. ... The Indians’ seven hits with runners in scoring position on Wednesday was a season high.