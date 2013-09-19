Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

Most of the pitchers on the Indians’ staff this year have had above average seasons. It’s one of the reasons the Indians have remained in contention throughout the season. However, one pitcher who hasn’t had an above average season is reliever Vinnie Pestano.

Pestano hasn’t even had an average season. He has had the worst season of his major league career. The 28-year-old right-hander has been the biggest disappointment on an otherwise strong Indians pitching staff.

For the last two years Pestano was one of the best eighth inning setup relievers in the American League. In a combined 137 appearances in 2011 and 2012 Pestano had a 2.45 ERA, while averaging 10.9 strikeouts and 6.4 hits per nine innings with a 1.07 WHIP.

In 37 appearances this year, through Sept. 17, Pestano had a 4.08 ERA while averaging 5.3 walks and 9.4 hits per nine innings with a 1.64 WHIP. Pestano’s season was so bad that in the middle of it he was demoted to Class AAA Columbus.

Pestano’s numbers at Columbus weren’t much better than they were in Cleveland. The Indians recalled him in September, but he has clearly not been the same pitcher he was the last two years. As a result Manager Terry Francona has not used Pestano in any close games that the Indians are leading.

Since his recall from Columbus in September Pestano has been used mainly in blowouts or in games the Indians have been losing. Francona is obviously trying to use Pestano in situations in which he could have some success, hoping to rebuild his confidence. But with only a couple weeks left in the season the 2013 Vinnie Pestano has been nowhere close to the Pestano the Indians saw in 2011 and 2012.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-70

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Astros (Dallas Keuchel, 6-9, 5.17) at Indians (Ubaldo Jimenez, 12-9, 3.49).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make his 30th start Thursday as the Indians open a homestand with the first four games against the Astros. He is 4-0 with a 2.49 ERA in eight career starts against Houston. In an April 21 start at Houston, Jimenez gave up four runs on four hits, including a home run, and a walk in a no-decision that the Tribe won 5-4.

--RHP Justin Masterson, who is on the shelf with a strained oblique, made 20 to 25 pitches off flat ground after making long tosses up to 120 feet. “As long as there are no repercussions tomorrow, he’ll do a bullpen on Friday,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s making progress, which is great in every way, not just for his peace of mind, but the fact he can help us win.” Masterson, who leads the club with 14 victories, 189 1/3 innings and 188 strikeouts, would likely not make a start before the season ends, but could be available if the Indians make the playoffs.

--RHP Danny Salazar had allowed just one earned run in 13 2/3 innings, while striking out 22, in his first three September starts. However, Salazar was touched for four runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out only three in six innings in a 7-2 loss Wednesday to the Royals. “I thought early on he was obviously pretty amped up,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “There were a couple of at-bats he overthrew. As he settled in he used all his pitches and was really good. I thought he was too strong. For his future and for ours that’s great, but some of these guys you just can’t throw it by them.”

--DH Carlos Santana went 0-for-4 and struck out once, snapping his career-high 12-game hitting streak. He went 16-for-41 with one home run and seven RBIs in the streak.

--LF Michael Brantley went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. It was his 39th multi-hit game. He is hitting .308 in his past 15 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I tried to do a little bit too much, using my fastball in the first inning. After that I started mixing my pitches. They’re good fastball hitters. I just needed to get loose. Once I started mixing my pitches, my change, slider, I didn’t throw that many pitches. They told me I didn’t have a pitch count. They were out there a long time in the sixth, that’s why they decided to take me out.” -- Rookie right-hander Danny Salazar, on his performance in Wednesday’s loss to Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (strained oblique) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t pitched since. It’s not known whether Masterson will pitch again this season. “It wouldn’t shock me if he came back, but I don’t want to raise any false expectations,” manager Terry Francona said. He continued his throwing program Sept. 16, up to 120 feet. He threw off flat ground again on Sept. 18. He is penciled into throwing off the mound Sept. 20 in Cleveland, but it appears doubtful he would make a start before the regular season ends.

--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.

--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Corey Kluber

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Perez (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Cody Allen

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Preston Guilmet

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Blake Wood

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Clay Rapada

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP CC Lee

RHP Josh Tomlin

CATCHERS:

Carlos Santana

Yan Gomes

Kelly Shoppach

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Drew Stubbs

OF Jason Kubel

OF Matt Carson

OF Ryan Raburn