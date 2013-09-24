Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

If the Indians make it to the postseason, their pitching staff should be in good shape. That is remarkable in itself, given that No.1 starter Justin Masterson has missed most of the month of September with a strained oblique.

Masterson’s status for the playoffs, should the Indians qualify, is still uncertain. He was making good progress in his rehab to the point that he pitched in a simulated game Tuesday and said he felt fine after doing so.

There appeared to be a chance Masterson could appear in a game during the last week of the season, in a relief role. But Indians officials were still debating their options for Masterson’s return.

In the meantime, the Indians pitching staff, especially the starting rotation, has done an excellent job of closing ranks following the loss of Masterson. Remarkably, the staff hasn’t had any noticeable drop, given that the No.1 starter missed five starts he would have made in the month of September.

Through Tuesday, the Indians’ pitching staff had a 3.16 ERA since the All-Star break. That was the second lowest in the American League and the fourth lowest in the majors since the All-Star break.

Ubaldo Jimenez had a 1.77 ERA since the All-Star break. Scott Kazmir, in his first four starts in the month of September, had a 2.86 ERA, with 32 strikeouts and two walks in 22 innings. The Indians were also getting solid work from their other three starters, Corey Kluber, Zach McAllister and rookie Danny Salazar.

The bullpen has likewise been very solid. Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski, who was acquired in a mid-season trade with St. Louis, has been very good as a second left-hander in the bullpen behind Rich Hill. In 22 appearances with the Indians, Rzepczynski had a 1.04 ERA.

Closer Chris Perez has been very good in the second half, as have setup men Cody Allen and Joe Smith. Part of the success in recent games has been that the Indians have been playing some of the poorer teams in the league.

Starting Sept. 6, 17 of the Indians’ last 23 games are against the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. They made the most of that favorable schedule and remained in the wild-card hunt into the last week of the season.

Whether the pitching staff can anchor a final push to the playoffs remains to be seen. The Indians haven’t been to the postseason since 2007, and if they make it this year, it will be the pitching staff that will lead the way.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-70

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: White Sox (Hector Santiago, 4-9, 3.53) at Indians (Ubaldo Jimenez, 12-9, 3.39)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson threw a 24-pitch simulated game Sunday and said he felt fine afterward. Masterson has not pitched since leaving a start on Sept. 2 with a strained oblique. Manager Terry Francona said it’s possible Masterson could pitch in a game out of the bullpen this week.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched into the sixth inning and got the win Sunday, becoming the Indians’ third 10-game winner. Kluber, 10-5, has not lost a game since June 27. In 11 starts since then, he is 4-0, with seven no-decisions and a 2.98 ERA.

--OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. Brantley is hitting .360 with runners in scoring position this year. “In those situations, I just try to get the run in for my team, and today I was fortunate enough to find some holes,” he said.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Tuesday vs. Chicago. In two starts against the White Sox this year, Jimenez is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. In eight career starts vs. Chicago, Jimenez is 2-3 with a 5.21 ERA.

--2B Jason Kipnis had three hits Sunday, snapping his 0-for-8 hitless streak. Even with those three hits, Kipnis is hitting just .239 in the month of September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s very tough to do, I don’t care who you are playing. It’s hard to sweep a four-game series.” -- OF Michael Bourn, after the Indians completed a four-game sweep by beating the Astros 9-2 Sunday. It’s the sixth time this season the Indians swept a four-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (strained oblique) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t pitched since. He continued his throwing program Sept. 16, up to 120 feet. He threw off flat ground again Sept. 18. He had a successful bullpen session on Sept. 20 and still might make a regular-season start. Manager Terry Francona said it’s also possible Masterson could pitch in a game out of the bullpen this week.

--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.

--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Corey Kluber

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Perez (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Cody Allen

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Preston Guilmet

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Blake Wood

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Clay Rapada

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP CC Lee

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Carlos Santana

Yan Gomes

Kelly Shoppach

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Drew Stubbs

OF Jason Kubel

OF Matt Carson

OF Ryan Raburn