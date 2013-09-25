Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

When the Indians signed 42-year-old Jason Giambi to a minor league contract over the winter and invited him to their major league spring training camp, there were many who wondered why. Last year with Colorado, Giambi hit just .225 with one home run in 89 at-bats.

Giambi seemed to be at the end of his career. He even interviewed for the Colorado manager’s job during the winter. But Indians manager Terry Francona liked the idea of bringing Giambi to training camp and seeing if there was a place for him on the major league roster.

There was -- and the Indians cashed in again on that decision Tuesday night as Giambi hit a dramatic pinch-hit walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Indians an important 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It was Giambi’s third pinch-hit home run of the season, tying an Indians franchise record.

Giambi hasn’t had many hits for the Indians, but all of them have seemingly been big. He has only appeared in 69 games and only has 182 at-bats, but he has made the most of them. He has belted nine home runs and has 31 RBIs.

Indians officials feel that run production is a fair tradeoff for Giambi’s .181 batting average. He has 31 RBIs on 33 hits. In many ways, carrying Giambi on the roster is a luxury for the Indians. At this point in his career, he can only be a designated hitter, and he can’t play every day.

Francona has to pick his spots on when to play Giambi, who also cannot play on consecutive days. But even with all those restrictions, Giambi has more than earned his keep, not just with his bat but with his presence in the Cleveland clubhouse. Francona loves the leadership Giambi brings to the team, which has obviously been a big factor in the Indians’ success this season.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-70

STREAK: Won five

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: White Sox (Dylan Axelrod, 4-10, 5.72) at Indians (Danny Salazar, 1-3, 3.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson has been cleared to pitch in games, and manager Terry Francona said he will be available starting Wednesday. Francona said Masterson, the Indians’ No. 1 starter, will initially pitch out of the bullpen. When asked if Masterson could eventually start a game in the postseason, if the Indians make it that far, Francona said, “That’s putting the cart too far ahead of the horse.” Masterson has been sidelined since Sept. 2 with a strained oblique.

--RHP Danny Salazar will start Wednesday vs. Chicago. In one start vs. the White Sox this season, Salazar pitched 3 2/3 innings, did not give up a run and was not involved in the decision. That is Salazar’s only career appearance vs. Chicago.

--DH Jason Giambi’s pinch-hit walkoff home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning was his 10th career walkoff home run and his third pinch-hit home run of the season. That ties the Indians team record for pinch-hit home runs in a season, done four times previously, most recently by Ron Kittle in 1987.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez pitched 6 1/3 innings Tuesday, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Jimenez has a 1.86 ERA since the All-Star break. That’s the best ERA in the American League over that span.

--OF Michael Bourn left Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning due to a stiff right wrist. Bourn injured the wrist on a slide into second base. His status is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is something you dream about. It doesn’t get any better than this. I‘m speechless.” -- PH Jason Giambi, who belted a pinch-hit, two-run, walkoff homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Indians a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday, keeping Cleveland in the second wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (strained oblique) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t pitched since. He continued his throwing program Sept. 16, up to 120 feet. He threw off flat ground again Sept. 18. He had a successful bullpen session on Sept. 20 and still might make a regular-season start. Manager Terry Francona said Masterson could pitch in a game out of the bullpen Sept. 25.

--OF Michael Bourn (stiff right wrist) left the Sept. 24 game in the ninth inning. Bourn injured the wrist on a slide into second base. His status is day-to-day.

--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.

--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Corey Kluber

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Perez (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Cody Allen

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Preston Guilmet

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Blake Wood

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Clay Rapada

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP CC Lee

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Carlos Santana

Yan Gomes

Kelly Shoppach

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Drew Stubbs

OF Jason Kubel

OF Matt Carson

OF Ryan Raburn