Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians got a boost for the last six games of the regular season, with the news that No.1 starter Justin Masterson was going to be available to pitch in games again. Manager Terry Francona said on Sept. 24 that Masterson was going to be available to pitch in games, and sure enough he threw a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday’s 7-2 victory over the White Sox.

Amazingly, the Indians have been able to weather the storm in September without Masterson. The big right-hander had to leave a start on Sept. 2 in the second inning due to a strained right oblique.

That injury typically takes four to six weeks to heal, but Masterson made it back in three weeks. Although the injury prevented Masterson from making the four or five starts he would have otherwise gotten in September, the Indians were able to successfully cover for his loss.

The Indians went 15-5 while Masterson was sidelined. The other four starters in the rotation more than picked up the slack: Ubaldo Jimenez, Corey Kluber, Zach McAllister and Scott Kazmir. Rookie Danny Salazar, who was added to the rotation when Masterson got hurt, also pitched well.

Francona said Masterson will initially return as a reliever. That’s a role Masterson has experience filling. He was a reliever earlier in his career, in Boston, while Francona was the manager there. Francona refused to speculate whether Masterson could eventually be worked back into a starting role in the postseason, should the Indians qualify.

Until then, Masterson will be used out of the bullpen. “What was possibly going to be a big negative for us, in not having him, has now turned around, with us having a big weapon moving forward,” said Francona.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-70

STREAK: Won six

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Indians (Zach McAllister, 9-9, 3.88) at Twins (Andrew Albers, 2-4, 3.98)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn was not in the starting lineup Wednesday night. He has a sore right wrist, suffered during a slide into second base in Tuesday’s game. Bourn did pinch run late in the game, and Manager Terry Francona said it’s possible Bourn could start in Thursday’s game in Minnesota.

--RHP Justin Masterson pitched the ninth inning Wednesday. It was Masterson’s first appearance in a game since Sept. 6, when he was removed from a start due to a strained oblique. Masterson Wednesday pitched a scoreless inning on one hit with two strikeouts. “It worked out well that we were able to get him in there,” Manager Terry Francona said.

--RHP Zach McAllister will start Thursday night in Minnesota. McAllister is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts this year against the Twins. In five career starts vs. Minnesota he is 2-3 with a 4.43 ERA.

--1B/OF Nick Swisher belted his team-leading 21st home run in the fifth inning Wednesday. The homer snapped an 0-for-12 hitless streak for Swisher, but over his last 18 games he is still hitting .313 with 6 home runs and 15 RBI. The Indians’ record in games Swisher homers is 16-4.

--RHP Danny Salazar gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings in his start Wednesday. He struck out eight and walked one. Salazar’s 65 strikeouts in his first 10 major league starts are the most by an Indians pitcher in the last 57 years. Herb Score had 92 strikeouts in his first 10 games in 1955.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The ball is in our court. We took care of business at home. Now we need to go on the road and do it.” -- OF Michael Brantley, on his team’s quest to reach the playoffs.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Masterson (strained oblique) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t pitched since. He had a successful bullpen session Sept. 20. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning Sept. 25

--OF Michael Bourn (stiff right wrist) left the Sept. 24 game in the ninth inning and did not play Sept. 25. His status is day-to-day.

--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.

--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Corey Kluber

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Perez (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Cody Allen

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Preston Guilmet

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Blake Wood

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Clay Rapada

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP CC Lee

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Carlos Santana

Yan Gomes

Kelly Shoppach

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Drew Stubbs

OF Jason Kubel

OF Matt Carson

OF Ryan Raburn