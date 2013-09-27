Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
The Indians may be on the verge of something nearly unprecedented in the wake of their 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday: clinching a playoff spot while possibly changing closers.
That’s where it stands following another ninth-inning meltdown by closer Chris Perez on Thursday. Perez came into the game in the ninth inning with the Indians leading 6-1, and he gave up four runs in 2/3 inning before being removed.
In his last two appearances, Perez has given up six runs in 1 1/3 innings and opposing batters are 7-for-11, including a triple and three home runs. The Indians might not be able to afford to let Perez pitch in any of their last three games, given what’s at stake.
The Indians (89-70) are in the second wild-card slot, one game ahead of Texas. They have three games left with Minnesota, and if a save situation arises it’s probably unlikely Perez will get the call.
Manager Terry Francona said he was not prepared to make a decision on the closer situation so soon after the game. “We’ll figure it out,” he said.
If, as expected, Francona does make a change, the leading candidates to take over the closer’s role would appear to be setup men Joe Smith and Cody Allen -- or perhaps starter Justin Masterson, who has just returned to action after missing three weeks with a strained oblique.
Masterson made a one-inning relief appearance in a non-save situation Wednesday. He does have experience pitching out of the bullpen.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won seven
NEXT: Indians (Corey Kluber, 10-5, 3.61) vs. Twins (Pedro Hernandez, 3-2, 6.05)
--LHP Corey Kluber’s team has won each of his four starts since he returned to the rotation on Sept. 7. In that span, he is 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA, with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 20 innings. In three starts (32 innings) vs. Minnesota this year, he is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and has struck out 28.
--RHP Zach McAllister allowed six hits in 4 1/3 shutout innings. He walked two and struck out three in his final start of 2013. He finished the season with a record of 9-9 and an ERA of 3.75 (134.1 IP, 56 ER), with 49 walks and 101 strikeouts in 24 starts. The starts, innings, ERA and wins were all career highs, and he fell nine short of his 2012 strikeout total. He made four starts against the Twins this season, going 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA.
--LF Michael Brantley (3-for-5) collected his fourth straight multi-hit game (all have been three-hit games). He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is hitting .500 (20-for-40) with nine RBI. Brantley is the first Indians player since Kenny Lofton in 1995 to have three-plus hits in four straight games (six have accomplished the feat). He also is the first Cleveland player since Minnie Minoso in 1959 to have three hits and at least one RBI in four straight games (four have done it).
--C Yan Gomes (3-for-4) hit his 11th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the fourth inning. It was his first homer and RBI since Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City. Since that game, he had gone 11-for-49 (.224) over 13 games. He also collected his third multi-hit game in his last six games.
--RF Ryan Raburn (2-for-4) collected his first multi-hit game since having three hits Sept. 12 at Chicago. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the season. His .275 average is his highest since he hit .280 in 2010 with Detroit.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “The good news is we won, and that’s what we set out to do. That got a little closer than we wanted, but we won. Anytime you hear music playing (in the clubhouse), especially this time of the year ... but that was a little nerve-racking.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after closer Chris Perez nearly blew a 6-1 lead in the ninth Thursday and Cleveland won for the seventh straight game, 6-5.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Michael Bourn (stiff right wrist) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. His status is day-to-day.
--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.
--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.
--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.
--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.
LHP Scott Kazmir
RHP Ubaldo Jimenez
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Danny Salazar
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Chris Perez (closer)
RHP Joe Smith
RHP Cody Allen
LHP Rich Hill
RHP Matt Albers
RHP Bryan Shaw
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Preston Guilmet
LHP Nick Hagadone
RHP Blake Wood
RHP Carlos Carrasco
LHP Clay Rapada
RHP Vinnie Pestano
RHP CC Lee
RHP Josh Tomlin
RHP Justin Masterson
Carlos Santana
Yan Gomes
Kelly Shoppach
1B Nick Swisher
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B Lonnie Chisenhall
DH Jason Giambi
INF Mike Aviles
INF Jose Ramirez
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
RF Drew Stubbs
OF Jason Kubel
OF Matt Carson
OF Ryan Raburn