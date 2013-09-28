Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

Only two Indians position player starters are having the best years of their careers. That would be second baseman Jason Kipnis and left fielder Michael Brantley. Both are having outstanding seasons and both have been key performers for the Indians this year.

Kipnis, who was selected to the All-Star team this year for the first time in his career, is leading the Indians in RBIs (83) runs scored (84) and stolen bases (29), and he was in the top three in most of the other categories. He also was leading the team in plate appearances.

Kipnis has spent most of the season batting in the No. 3 spot in the order, and that’s one area where he and Brantley differ. While Kipnis has been a fixture in the No. 3 spot in the order, Brantley has hit in virtually every spot in the batting order, depending on where manager Terry Francona needs him on a given day.

Brantley has hit in every spot in the order but No. 9. Brantley’s most frequent spot in the batting order has been the No. 5 spot, where he had started 61 games. He has started 26 games hitting seventh and 26 games hitting leadoff, including Friday’s 12-6 win over the Twins, when Brantley went 1-for-5 atop the order. Francona has said he values Brantley’s versatility, pointing out that not a lot of players enjoy being moved around to different spots in the lineup, but Brantley doesn’t mind.

That it doesn’t bother Brantley is reflected in his numbers this season. He is hitting .288 with 10 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a team-leading 158 hits, as well as his team-leading batting average.

Brantley has also been not just the Indians’ best clutch hitter, but one of the top clutch hitters in the American League. He was hitting .368 with runners in scoring position through Thursday, and has ranked in the top five in the league in that category for most of the second half of the season.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-70

STREAK: Won eight

PAST 10 GAMES: 9-1

NEXT: Indians (Scott Kazmir, 9-9, 4.14) vs. Twins (Cole De Vries, 0-1, 11.7)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir has reached double digits in strikeouts twice this month, most recently on Sept. 21. In that start, he racked up 10 strikeouts over seven shutout innings vs. Houston. Kazmir has faced Minnesota four times this year, going 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA. He has 55 strikeouts of Twins batters in 63 innings pitched against them.

--RHP Corey Kluber allowed six runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. (Reliever Rich Hill gave up three of Kluber’s six runs.) He is 4-0, 4.33 ERA (25.1 IP, 15 ER) with seven walks and 20 strikeouts in five starts in September. The six runs allowed are his most since allowing eight May 10 at Detroit.

--2B Jason Kipnis (3-for-5) recorded his 11th three-hit game with a single, double and triple. He has hit safely in five straight games, hitting .450 (9-for-20) with three doubles, one triple and three RBIs. He hit his fourth triple and 56th extra-base hit of the season in the first inning. He is now hitting .418 (28-for-67) with 14 extra-base hits in 17 games against the Twins this season.

--LF Michael Brantley (1-for-5) extended his current hit streak to 11 games. Over the 11 games, he is hitting .467 (21-for-45) with 10 RBIs and four extra-base hits.

--DH Carlos Santana (2-for-3) reached base four times with two doubles and two walks, one intentional. He has hit safely in five straight games and 18 of the 25 games played in September. He is hitting .320 (24-for-75) with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks in 21 games since Sept. 6. When batting fourth in the lineup this season, he is hitting .278 (44-for-158) with 25 runs scored, nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 46 games.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera (3-for-5) hit two doubles for his 34th and 35th. Cabrera now has 51 extra-base hits this season. His doubles were a part of the Indians’ eight extra-base hits in the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is time to reminisce when the season is over. We have to show up in about 10 hours and try to get to 91. I am thrilled that we’re playing for what we’re playing for, but this is a different team (than last year). I just want to keep playing. I don’t want to go home. I just want to keep playing. I don’t care where we play, when we play, I just want to keep playing.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after reaching 90 wins with a 12-6 win over the Twins Friday to pull into a tie atop the wild-card race with the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (stiff right wrist) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25-27. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Scott Barnes (left wrist sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 30 and placed on the 60-day disabled list.

--C Lou Marson (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 7. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on May 29 and moved to Triple-A Columbus on May 30. He was shut down when he experienced more soreness in his shoulder June 12. He began a new rehab assignment with Columbus on Aug. 4 but played just one game before he was shut down again.

--2B Cord Phelps (right wrist inflammation) was called up from Triple-A Columbus and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 28.

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 3. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Corey Kluber

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Perez (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Cody Allen

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Bryan Shaw

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Preston Guilmet

LHP Nick Hagadone

RHP Blake Wood

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Clay Rapada

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP CC Lee

RHP Josh Tomlin

RHP Justin Masterson

CATCHERS:

Carlos Santana

Yan Gomes

Kelly Shoppach

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Jose Ramirez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF Drew Stubbs

OF Jason Kubel

OF Matt Carson

OF Ryan Raburn