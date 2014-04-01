Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND -- The Indians are apparently trying to put an end to the days of Cleveland being a stopover for rising stars who wind up being traded when their value skyrockets.

The Indians on Monday finalized a six-year, $23 million contract extension with 26-year-old catcher Yan Gomes. The deal also has two club options and could extend through 2021. Cleveland signed Gomes less than two months after they signed outfielder Michael Brantley to a five-year, $25 million contract extension.

“It’s kind of a proud moment for our organization because we got a guy that we really think a lot of tied up for a long time,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He’s going to be a big part of what we do. I was really proud of the efforts because it takes effort to get something like that done.”

Gomes said it was a “pretty easy” decision to sign such a long deal with Cleveland, even though he had to give up the potential for arbitration and free agency during that span.

“It goes into what it means to be in this organization,” said Gomes, who went 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Monday night in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over Oakland. “You got younger guys just wanting to be here. We’re potentially signing (for) a big amount of our careers. There’s not another place I would want to be with, especially from the top to the bottom here. It’s the organization you want to be with.”

Gomes, the first Brazilian-born player in major league history, came to the Indians from Toronto with utility man Mike Aviles as part of a November 2012 trade for pitcher Esmil Rogers. Gomes began last season with Triple-A Columbus and eventually unseated Carlos Santana as the Indians’ No. 1 catcher.

“It’s extremely meaningful to have that group of guys here for the long term and to know from a planning standpoint that we have this core group of guys that we can continue building as a group,” Indians assistant general manager Mike Chernoff said. “I think equally as important, a lot of those guys are guys that chose to be here. So whether it’s (Francona) or a guy like Yan or some of the players last year who signed here, they all want to be here. It’s an environment, a culture that people want to be a part of, and I think that’s equally as exciting as just knowing they’ll be here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

--C Yan Gomes signed a six-year, $23 million contract extension. The deal also has two club options and could extend through 2021. “It’s an extremely humbling experience knowing that they want to keep me here for a long time and they’re betting on me, and I‘m ready to take over and I‘m extremely excited about it,” Gomes said. Gomes began last season with Triple-A Columbus and eventually unseated Carlos Santana as the Indians’ No. 1 catcher. He hit .294 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 88 games last season.

--C George Kottaras signed a minor-league contract with the Indians and was assigned to Triple-A Columbus. Kottaras was released by the Cubs on Wednesday. He played in Boston for current Indians manager Terry Francona in 2008 and 2009. “I have some history with George,” Francona said. “He has kind of a potent left-handed bat, and he has some veteran experience. He’s great in the clubhouse.” The Indians have only two catchers on their roster, starter Yan Gomes and former starter Carlos Santana, now Cleveland’s starting third baseman and backup catcher. “Having George’s experience was something we thought could help us,” Francona said. “We wouldn’t sign George to keep him in Triple-A all year.”

--RHP Mark Lowe signed a minor-league contract with the Indians and will report to Triple-A Columbus. Last week, he asked for and was given his release by the Tampa Bay Rays. Lowe allowed one earned run and struck out 12 over 10 1/3 innings with the Rays in spring training. He had a 9.26 ERA last season with the Angels in 11 appearances. He has played for Texas, Seattle and the Angels over parts of eight seasons. “He didn’t make Tampa’s team, but he had a really good spring,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “He looks healthy. He’s a pretty good reliever. So we’ll let him go down there and pitch and you know we’re going to need depth. We don’t know who it’s going to be, but it’s nice to have another arm.”

--CF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring) played in a minor-league game Monday and went 2-for-3 with two doubles. “From all the reports today, he did real well. He ran a ball down in center, had a couple doubles, did well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. Bourn went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21 and is eligible to be activated April 5. “I just know when I look at the reports and I see him doing well I feel good because that means he’ll be back. Whether he’s back on (April 5) or a day later, that’s not the end of the world,” Francona said.

--RHP Justin Masterson pitched seven scoreless innings and got a no-decision Monday night in the Indians’ 2-0 victory over the Oakland A‘s. Masterson, making his third straight Opening Day start for the Indians, allowed just three hits while striking out four and walking one. “I thought really good coming out of the gate, first game of the year,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Masterson. “For the most part I thought he worked ahead, good two-seam movement. A couple times he got into a jam he worked out of it. I thought he was really good.” Masterson is 1-0 with an 0.86 ERA over 14.0 innings in those three starts.

--CF Nyjer Morgan made his Indians debut Monday night and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly. With CF Michael Bourn on the 15-day disabled list (mild left hamstring strain), Morgan started and hit leadoff. He made the team after being a non-roster invitee to spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As long as we win, I don’t care. I’ll take 35 no-decisions as long as we win every one.” -- RHP Justin Masterson, after pitching seven scoreless innings but got a no-decision Monday night in the Indians’ 2-0 win over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated April 5. He played in a minor-league game March 31 and went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated April 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

RF/DH Ryan Raburn

===