Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians’ 7-2 victory over Minnesota in their home opener Friday, followed by their Saturday matchup with the Twins, are the first two indications Indians officials will get on how their revamped starting rotation might play out in the first part of the season. Danny Salazar started Friday and Carlos Carrasco will start Saturday.

Salazar and Carrasco are the two new starters in the rotation. They are replacing Ubaldo Jimenez and Scott Kazmir, the Indians’ two best starting pitchers last September, when the Indians went 21-6 en route to their first playoff berth since 2007.

Jimenez and Kazmir both left as free agents after last season. Jimenez signed with Baltimore and Kazmir signed with Oakland. The Indians intended to plug Salazar into one of the rotation vacancies, and Carrasco won a spring training competition for the other opening in the rotation.

On Friday, Salazar, in 5 2/3 innings, threw 95 pitches and gave up two runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. “I think you’ll see more consistency from him this year, which will lead to better numbers,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

On Saturday, Carrasco will make his first start of the season. He has been very inconsistent in limited opportunities as a starter. He has been much better pitching out of the bullpen. Carrasco is out of minor league options and the Indians this season are obviously hoping to make a determination, one way or another, on whether Carrasco’s future lies as a starter or a reliever.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 2013: 2-4, 6.53 ERA) at Indians (LHP Carlos Carrasco, 2013: 1-4, 6.75 ERA)

--2B Jason Kipnis signed a six-year, $52.5 million contract extension April 4. The new deal runs through the 2019 season with a club option for 2020. Kipnis is the third Indians player to agree to an extension this spring. OF Michael Brantley signed a four-year, $25 million deal and C Yan Gomes agreed to a six-year, $23 million deal.

--RHP Danny Salazar, in his first start of the season, pitched in the Indians’ 7-2 win over Minnesota Friday. Salazar is being counted on to fill the vacancy created when RHP Ubaldo Jimenez signed with Baltimore as a free agent during the offseason. In 5 2/3 innings vs. the Twins on Friday, Salazar threw 95 pitches and gave up two runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. “I think you’ll see more consistency from him this year, which will lead to better numbers,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

--LHP Josh Outman picked up his first win as a member of the Indians Friday, pitching 2/3 of a scoreless inning in the Indians’ 7-2 win over Minnesota. Outman has won his last five decisions, dating back to Oct. 1, 2012, a span that covers 65 relief appearances.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who lost the third-base job to Carlos Santana in spring training, has gotten off to a solid start in limited playing time thus far. Chisenhall has started two games, one at third base and one at designated hitter and is 3-for-5. He could be a candidate to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus when either DH Jason Giambi or OF Michael Bourn are activated off the disabled list, which is expected to happen sometime in the next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It really got us going. It was the whole jump start to our night.” -- OF Michael Brantley, of C Yan Gomes leading off the Cleveland sixth with a booming home run to cut the Twins’ lead to 2-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in a minor league game March 31 and went 2-for-3 with two doubles. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will be re-evaluated by April 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

RF/DH Ryan Raburn

