Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ revamped starting rotation is not off to a good start. After losing Ubaldo Jimenez and Scott Kazmir to free agency after the 2013 season, the Indians had to add two starters to the rotation this season, and the early returns have not been encouraging.

No. 1 starter Justin Masterson, made his second start of the season Sunday, and it wasn’t pretty. In the Indians’ 10-7 loss to Minnesota, Masterson only lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on seven hits and three walks.

After winning two of three games in Oakland to open the season, the Indians returned home and lost two of three games to the Twins. The starting pitchers have struggled in five of the six games. Overall, the Indians starting pitchers have a 5.83 ERA in the six games, and that includes the seven shutout innings Masterson threw on opening day in Oakland.

The two new starters added to the rotation this year are right-handers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco. They join the first top three starters, Masterson, Corey Kluber and Zach McAllister. Only Masterson had a good outing in the first turn through the rotation.

“We’re not going to give up on guys on April 6,” Mets manager Terry Francona said. “But that’s not to say we don’t want to get better.”

The Indians do have some options at Triple-A Columbus, should they reach the point where they do want to make some changes. The top two starting pitchers at Columbus are right-handers Josh Tomlin and Trevor Bauer.

On Monday, the game against the Padres was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader to be played Wednesday. As a result of the postponement, Kluber, who was scheduled to start Monday night, will start Tuesday. McAllister will start the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader and the Indians are expected to recall a pitcher from the minor leagues to start the second game.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 13.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson, who pitched seven scoreless innings on opening day, wasn’t nearly as good in his second start Sunday. In a 10-7 loss to Minnesota, Masterson gave up six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. “I just couldn’t find the (strike) zone very well, and it continued all day,” Masterson said.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who lost the starting job at third base to 3B Carlos Santana in spring training, made his first start of the season at designated hitter Sunday. Chisenhall doubled in four at bats and is hitting .455 in five games. “Lonnie is swinging the bat well,” said Mets manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Bourn has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a strained hamstring. Bourn played seven innings on an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Manager Terry Francona said Bourn will likely make two more minor league rehab appearances before the Indians activate him.

--OF David Murphy, who only had two hits for the season going into Sunday’s game, had four hits in the Indians’ 10-7 loss to Minnesota. “I’ve kind of been scuffling, but this was one of those days where I stepped into the cage and everything felt like it was there,” Murphy said.

--RHP Duke Von Schamann, a minor leaguer, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday for LHP Colt Hynes. Von Schamann, 22, had a 4.67 ERA in 131 innings last year in the Dodgers’ minor league system.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It makes sense to make the game up as soon as possible. It’s too easy to put it off until later, because when you start looking at the schedule, you can see a lot of laters.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, after Monday’s postponed game against the Padres was rescheduled for a doubleheader Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He played in a minor league game March 31 and went 2-for-3 with two doubles. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4. He was supposed to play a game at Triple-A Columbus on an injury rehab assignment April 7, but that game was postponed by rain. He is scheduled to make two or three minor league rehab appearances before being activated.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He will be re-evaluated by April 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

RF/DH Ryan Raburn