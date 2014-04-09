Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Outfielder David Murphy was the only significant free agent position player signed by the Cleveland Indians during the offseason. Murphy got off to a slow start in the first week of the season but he is now the hottest hitter in the Indians’ lineup and he had another big night Tuesday in Cleveland’s 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres.

Murphy was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. In his last two games, Murphy is 6-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs. In those two games, he has raised his average from .143 to .364.

Murphy appeared to be pressing through the Indians’ first few games, but he has been much better in the last few.

“I think a game like this allows him to relax and play the game the way we know he can play it, which is good for everyone,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Last year with Texas, Murphy struggled, hitting .220, which is over 50 points below his career average. He attributed that off year to his belief that he had to hit for more power, following the Rangers’ loss of slugger Josh Hamilton. Ironically, in trying to hit for more power, Murphy hit for less. He hit 13 home runs last year, two fewer than he hit the year before.

The plan for the left-handed hitting Murphy in Cleveland is for him to share playing time with right-handed hitting Ryan Raburn in right field. The Indians will play San Diego in a doubleheader Wednesday, and the Padres are starting left-handed pitchers in both games. However, Murphy’s hot bat might earn him a start in at least one of those games.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: San Diego (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 0-0, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nyjer Morgan had three more hits Tuesday as he continues his outstanding play filling in for OF Michael Bourn, who is on the disabled list with a strained hamstring. Over his last four games, Morgan is 7-for-14, and he’s hitting .364 overall. But what manager Terry Francona likes best is Morgan’s .520 on-base percentage.

--RHP Frank Herrmann cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus. Herrmann was designated for assignment on March 30. Herrmann missed all of the 2013 season while recovering from elbow reconstruction surgery.

--OF David Murphy hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth inning Tuesday. That gave Murphy six hits in his previous seven at bats, a streak that included three doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano continues to struggle out of the bullpen. Pestano entered Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning with the Indians leading 8-3, but he gave up three runs on three hits, and was replaced by closer RHP John Axford, when the score became 8-6. “Right now, when Vinnie makes a mistake over the plate they are hitting it,” said manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been on base more than half the time. That’s great.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on OF Nyjer Morgan’s .520 on-base percentage.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4. He is scheduled to make two or three minor league rehab appearances before being activated.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Vinnie Pestano

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn