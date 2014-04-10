Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer made a spot start in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the San Diego Padres that may leave a lasting impression. Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make the spot start in the doubleheader, and he was sent back to Columbus after the game.

What Bauer did during the game, however, was to show that he is making major progress in his attempt to get his career over the big league hump. In the Indians’ 2-1 loss in the second game Bauer pitched six innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, with a career-high eight strikeouts and two walks.

At one point, Bauer struck out four batters in a row and five of six. His fastball was consistently in the 93-95 mph range, and he was able to throw his off speed pitches for strikes. Lack of fastball command has been an ongoing issue for Bauer, who spent most of the winter working on making some adjustments to his delivery.

Those adjustments seem to be paying off.

“He was really good,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “He used all of his pitches, and worked ahead in the count. With his stuff and the way he is attacking the zone his progress could come quick.”

In spring training, Bauer competed with right-handers Carlos Carrasco and Josh Tomlin for the No.5 spot in the starting rotation. Carrasco won that competition, but Carrasco had a poor first start to the regular season. If Carrasco were to get off to a poor start this season, Bauer would be a top candidate to replace him in the rotation.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jon Danks, 0-0, 3.86)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In three appearances with the Indians, Pestano had a 13.50 ERA. In 2 2/3 innings he gave up six runs, four earned, on eight hits, with four strikeouts and one walk.

--RHP CC Lee was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. He takes the place of RHP Vinnie Pestano, who was optioned to Columbus. Lee, who made eight appearance with the Indians in September of last year, had a 3.38 ERA in two appearances at Columbus this year.

--RHP Trevor Bauer had a career high eight strikeouts in his spot start Wednesday, a 2-1 loss to San Diego in the second game of a doubleheader. Bauer gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits. He walked two. ”He was really good,“ said manager Terry Francona. ”He used all of his pitches and worked ahead in the count. Bauer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make a spot start in the game. He was returned to Columbus following the game.

--RHP Zach McAllister pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in getting the win in 2-0 victory over San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday. McAllister gave up five hits, struck out seven, one shy of his career high, and did not walk a batter. “My mentality was to get three outs, go sit down, then go back out and get three more outs,” McAllister said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good. He used all his pitches and worked ahead in the count. With his stuff, and the way he’s attacking the strike zone, his progress is going to come quick. There were a lot of encouraging things.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on RHP Trevor Bauer, who had a career high eight strikeouts in his spot start Wednesday, a 2-1 loss to San Diego in the second game of a doubleheader.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4. He will play in two rehab games at Double-A Akron on April 10 and 11 and hopes to be activated April 13.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

3B Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn