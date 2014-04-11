Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona doesn’t seem too worried about shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

Cabrera was hitless in three games before collecting two hits, including a double, in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday. The multi-hit game was the first of the year for Cabrera, who hit .242 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs last year.

The progress continued Thursday in the Indians’ 7-3 defeat against the Chicago White Sox. Cabrera went 2-for-4 with his first home run, raising his average to .200.

”He swung the bat really well,“ Francona said. ”That was good to see. ...

“He started out slow last year and got out of the gate a little bit slow this year. He’s trying so hard.”

Francona has used Cabrera all over the lineup this season, and on Thursday the veteran manned the leadoff spot.

“Some of it has been out of necessity because we don’t have (Michael) Bourn and we haven’t been playing Nyjer (Morgan) against lefties,” Francona said. “I think hitting leadoff can sometimes be good for him, but when you’re not hitting, it’s a little glaring when you’re hitting leadoff, so you try to balance it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-0, 1.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring strain) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Akron on Thursday, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk. He is expected to play for Akron again Friday. Cleveland manager Terry Francona didn’t have a firm timeline for the veteran’s return to the majors. “That’s something we probably have to work through. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Tuesday,” Francona said. “We have a day game (Sunday). He could make it back. I don’t know if we need to push that far.”

--DH Jason Giambi is expected to start a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Akron in its game against Bowie. Giambi landed on the disabled list during spring training due to a fractured rib.

--RHP Danny Salazar went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and six hits while striking out a career-high-tying 10. Salazar also threw 93 pitches and took his first loss of the season. In 12 2/3 innings against the White Sox over his career, Salazar has 27 strikeouts. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first player since 1900 to strike out 10 in less than four innings.

--INF Lonnie Chisenhall was placed on the paternity list before Thursday’s game. Chisenhall has hit in all five games in which he has appeared, picking up six hits for a .400 average. “Lonnie has our blessing (to be with his wife). Put that in italics,” manager Terry Francona said. “As much as we care about what we do -- and we do, some of us probably to the point where it’s too much -- I would never want somebody to not be there for their baby.” Chisenhall’s wife gave birth to a boy.

--INF Justin Sellers was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace INF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the paternity list before Thursday’s game. Sellers, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 2, hit .158 (3-for 19) in six Triple-A games this season. “The reason we got him was because he could catch the ball so well, which we saw. Then he came in and swung the bat after sitting for nine days, which is always nice to see,” manager Terry Francona said. “But what he can really do is catch the ball, whether you put him at second, short or third. He has really good defensive instincts.”

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 2-for-4 with his first home run and a double. Cabrera had been hitless in three games before getting a pair of hits -- including a double -- in Cleveland’s 2-1 loss to San Diego in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday, and he kept that up Thursday. “He swung the bat really well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That was good to see.”

--RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Friday for the Indians against the White Sox. In his first start, Carrasco lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and five runs (four earned) in a loss to the Twins. Last season against the White Sox, Carrasco had no record in one game, allowing six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d rather see it over seven innings. Again, the stuff is there. He is young. He is still learning how to pitch. We love him to death, but there is still some learning to do.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after RHP Danny Salazar struck out 10 but lasted just 3 2/3 innings Thursday in the Indians’ 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on April 10. He will play for Akron again April 11, and he might be activated as soon as April 13.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on April 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall (paternity leave)

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn