Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jason Kipnis might be the ideal candidate to be a fan favorite here.

Unfortunately for White Sox fans, the All-Star second baseman is locked in with the Cleveland Indians.

Kipnis, who grew up 30 miles north of U.S. Cellular Field in Northbrook, Ill., signed a $52.5 million deal last week that keeps him with the Indians through the 2019 season with a club option for one more.

Kipnis, who went 1-for-4 in Friday’s 9-6 loss to the White Sox, has hit safely in 20 of 21 career games at U.S. Cellular Field and had the kind of numbers that would endear him to hometown fans: a .402 (31-for-77) average with six doubles, four homers and 20 RBIs.

He had hit safely in nine straight games in Chicago through Friday. His average in that span is .393 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.

After Friday, Kipnis was batting .294 (43-for-146) with nine doubles, one triple, five homers and 27 RBIs in 40 career games against the White Sox no matter where the games were played.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.22 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino (0-1, 6.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco slipped to 0-2 for the season and 0-4 against the White Sox in six starts after allowing five earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking three in Friday’s 9-6 loss at U.S. Cellular Field. “We got some runs and tied the game and I thought Carlos in that fifth kind of slowed down his tempo,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “You could tell he was fighting through some of his mechanics.” Carrasco is now 0-10 with an 8.31 ERA in his last 13 starts.

--DH Jason Giambi has made periodic trips to the minor leagues in recent seasons and the Indians expect his latest assignment to Double-A Akron to be short-lived. Giambi, 43, is on a brief rehab assignment as he recovers from a broken rib suffered when he was struck by a pitch in early March. He was scheduled to bat third in a Friday game at DH with the RubberDucks. He played in 71 games in 2012, his first Cleveland season, and hit .183 with nine home run and 31 RBIs.

--2B Jason Kipnis grew up in Northbrook, Ill. -- about 30 miles north of U.S. Cellular Field -- so Chicago roots might help explain some of his success against the White Sox. He went 1-for-4 on Friday, has hit safely in 20 of 21 career games at U.S. Cellular Field and had the kind of numbers that would endear him to hometown fans if he were a White Sox player: a .402 (31-for-77) average with six doubles, four homers and 20 RBIs.

--CF Michael Bourn could be back with the Indians as early as Sunday. But first he has to complete a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. “Bourn’s going to play tonight (in Akron) and then we’ll recheck,” Indians manager Terry Francona said on Friday. “He really wants to play Sunday, which we’re okay with, but the weather’s supposed to be really bad here. ... He said he felt really good last night running and we don’t to slow him down.” Bourn is currently on the 15-day disabled list recovering from a left hamstring strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good the first two innings (but) the last inning I was behind the count. It was something I (couldn‘t) control and tried to get back. ... I think I felt a little bit down and tired.” -- RHP Carlos Carrasco, who slipped to 0-2 after working 4 2/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on April 10. He was expected to play for Akron again April 11, and he might be activated as soon as April 13.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on April 11.

--INF Lonnie Chisenhall remains on the three-day Paternity List following the birth of his second son, Cannon, on April 10.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall (paternity leave)

INF Justin Sellers

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn