Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carlos Santana was the Indians’ designated hitter Sunday in the four-game series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Santana, who hits clean-up, has split starts between three positions thus far. He’s played primarily at third base, starting six games there, but has also been the DH four times and caught three games.

“I think it’s a way for us to be a better team,” manager Terry Francona said. “No team has their backup catcher as the clean-up hitter.”

That’s an edge Francona plans to keep as long as Santana can handle it. Santana’s physical condition will be monitored as the season unfolds and Francona said that factored into his decision to make Santana the DH Sunday.

Last season, Santana started 81 games behind the plate and saw action at catcher in 84. He split the remainder of games played between DH (47) and first base (24).

“It’ll be interesting to see, because I think every game he’s caught we’ve won,” Francona said. “You’re putting a guy back there when (Yan) Gomes doesn’t catch who’s your clean-up hitter. That’s a pretty big advantage.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McCallister 1-0, 2.31 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez 0-0, 3.00)

--RHP Corey Kluber took a no-decision, but continued a run of success against the White Sox in a 4-3 Indians loss Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the game, Kluber had limited Chicago hitters to a .230 batting average against (23-for-100) in six career outings and tossed his third quality start in as many he’s had in Chicago. He scattered eight hits in 7 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, struck out six and didn’t issue any walks, but did allow a go-ahead solo home to 2B Marcus Semien in the eighth. “Oh man, he was so good even with the delay,” manager Terry Francona said. “He used all his pitches, he worked ahead ... he just basically pitched a really good ballgame.”

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall returned from the three-day Paternity List on Sunday but was not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox. He participated in pre-game stretching and took ground balls. Manager Terry Francona decided to ease Chisenhall back into action, especially with LHP Jose Quintana starting for the White Sox. “You’ve got a lefty today and we’ve got off (Monday), so he was out here early getting some work in,” Francona said. “He missed three days. I think he’ll be fine.”

--INF/DH Carlos Santana will continue to split his outings between third base, designated hitter and catcher as long as his body holds up, according to Indians manager Terry Francona. Santana, Cleveland’s clean-up hitter, started at designated hitter in the series finale Sunday at the Chicago White Sox. He snapped an 0-for-18 skid by going 1-for-4. “It’ll be interesting to see, because I think every game he’s caught we’ve won,” Francona said. “You’re putting a guy back there when (Yan) Gomes doesn’t catch who’s your clean-up hitter. That’s a pretty big advantage.”

--INF Justin Sellers was sent back to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Sellers had been recalled April 10 to take the roster spot of 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who was placed on the three day Paternty Leave list following the birth of his son. Chisenhall re-joined the team Sunday but was not in the starting lineup. Sellers did not get into a game.

--DH Jason Giambi went 0-for-4 in a 7-5 loss for Double-A Akron in a 7-5 loss to Bowie on Sunday. Giambi, 43, is on an injury rehab assignment for a fractured rib. When he returns, Cleveland hopes to gain a veteran left-handed bat used primarily off the bench in his second season with the Indians.

--CF Michael Bourn went 1-for-4 with a walk and struck out twice for Double-A Akron on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to Bowie. Bourn is close to finishing an injury rehab assignment for a strained left hamstring. He is nearing a return to the Indians and could join the team in Detroit for the start of a three-game series Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(SS Alexei Ramirez is) a very aggressive hitter. (John Axford) threw it probably middle, middle and he’s a hot hitter right now.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after Ramirez launched a two-run walk-off homer into the bullpen in left field off John Axford for a 4-3 White Sox win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall came off the three-day Paternity List April 13 following the birth of his son, Cannon, on April 10. He was not in the starting lineup.

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on April 10. He played for Akron April 13. He is nearing a return to the Indians and could join the team in Detroit for the start of a three-game series April 15.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on April 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Nyjer Morgan

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

