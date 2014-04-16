Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carlos Santana was the Indians’ designated hitter Sunday in the four-game series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Santana, who hits clean-up, has split starts between three positions thus far. He’s played primarily at third base, starting six games there, but has also been the DH four times and caught three games.

“I think it’s a way for us to be a better team,” manager Terry Francona said. “No team has their backup catcher as the clean-up hitter.”

That’s an edge Francona plans to keep as long as Santana can handle it. Santana’s physical condition will be monitored as the season unfolds and Francona said that factored into his decision to make Santana the DH Sunday.

Last season, Santana started 81 games behind the plate and saw action at catcher in 84. He split the remainder of games played between DH (47) and first base (24).

“It’ll be interesting to see, because I think every game he’s caught we’ve won,” Francona said. “You’re putting a guy back there when (Yan) Gomes doesn’t catch who’s your clean-up hitter. That’s a pretty big advantage.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McCallister 1-0, 2.31 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez 0-0, 3.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn was activated from the disabled list before Tuesday’s postponed game against the Detroit Tigers. A strained left hamstring kept Bourn out of the Indians’ first 13 games this season. He suffered the injury during spring training in Arizona and spent the past few weeks rehabbing the leg.

--OF Myjer Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room for OF Michael Bourn, who was activated from the disabled list. Morgan batted .348 (8-for-23), scored four runs and had four RBIs in nine games with the Indians. The veteran signed a minor league free-agent deal with Cleveland in January.

--RHP Zach McAllister (1-0), who tossed 7 2/3 innings against San Diego to notch his first victory April 9, will start for the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. McAllister held opposing teams to three runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall returned from the three-day Paternity List on Sunday but was not in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox. He participated in pre-game stretching and took ground balls. Manager Terry Francona decided to ease Chisenhall back into action, especially with LHP Jose Quintana starting for the White Sox. “You’ve got a lefty today and we’ve got off (Monday), so he was out here early getting some work in,” Francona said. “He missed three days. I think he’ll be fine.”

--INF/DH Carlos Santana will continue to split his outings between third base, designated hitter and catcher as long as his body holds up, according to Indians manager Terry Francona. Santana, Cleveland’s clean-up hitter, started at designated hitter in the series finale Sunday at the Chicago White Sox. He snapped an 0-for-18 skid by going 1-for-4. “It’ll be interesting to see, because I think every game he’s caught we’ve won,” Francona said. “You’re putting a guy back there when (Yan) Gomes doesn’t catch who’s your clean-up hitter. That’s a pretty big advantage.”

--DH Jason Giambi went 0-for-4 in a 7-5 loss for Double-A Akron in a 7-5 loss to Bowie on Sunday. Giambi, 43, is on an injury rehab assignment for a fractured rib. When he returns, Cleveland hopes to gain a veteran left-handed bat used primarily off the bench in his second season with the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(SS Alexei Ramirez is) a very aggressive hitter. (John Axford) threw it probably middle, middle and he’s a hot hitter right now.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after Ramirez launched a two-run walk-off homer into the bullpen in left field off John Axford for a 4-3 White Sox win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (mild left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 4, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on April 10. He played for Akron April 13. He was activated April 15.

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall came off the three-day Paternity List April 13 following the birth of his son, Cannon, on April 10. He was not in the starting lineup.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on April 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn