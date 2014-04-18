Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The bottom of the order has propped up the Cleveland Indians in the first month of the season.

Right fielder David Murphy, catcher Yan Gomes, third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall and infielder Mike Aviles have delivered an inordinate amount of production for a team collectively hitting .242 through 15 games. Murphy is hitting .279 with two homers and 12 RBIs, Gomes has a .267 average with two homers and six RBIs, Chisenhall is hitting .522 as a part-timer while Aviles has a .257 average with a homer and five RBIs.

Gomes had the key hit in the Indians’ 3-2 victory over Detroit on Wednesday, smacking a two-run triple off Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez in the second inning.

“He’s going to be a run producer from behind the plate and that’s pretty valuable,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s sitting down there at the bottom of the order, where we don’t hopefully give pitchers innings off. Murphy’s been hitting down there, Lonnie -- they’ve all been swinging the bat pretty good, so it gives us some balance.”

Chisenhall is adjusting to his role as a platoon player against right-handed pitching. He hit .225 in 94 games last season but raised his average above .500 with a career-high four hits in the 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Francona sees signs of development from the 25-year-old.

“When he really figures it out, he can be dangerous for a long time,” he said. “He’s got the bat speed, he’s got the ability to adjust to off-speed pitches and there’s some thunder in that bat.”

With only one of the six players in the top spots in the order hitting above .220, the Indians need help from anywhere they can get it.

“We’ve gotten some production from down the bottom,” Francona said. “That’s great.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-1, 3.68 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 5.87)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Michael Brantley had four RBIs, including a two-run homer, in Cleveland’s 7-5 loss at Detroit on Thursday afternoon. It was the fifth time in his career he had four or more RBIs in a game and his first since he knocked in five runs against the Tigers on July 7, 2013. Brantley had a two-run single off Justin Verlander and is now batting .400 for his career against the Tigers’ ace.

--RHP Cody Allen has been virtually untouchable in eight appearances this season, going 2-0 without giving up an earned run. He has also racked up 12 strikeouts in six innings. Manager Terry Francona considers Allen his troubleshooter. “That’s what he is,” he said. “There’s a lot of trust. His role is to not only to get outs but he makes everybody else better. When you don’t have to pay attention to left or right (matchups), that’s a good feeling.”

--RHP Justin Masterson makes his fourth attempt to gain his first victory this season when he starts against Toronto on Friday. Masterson has been hit hard in his last two starts, giving up 10 runs in 8 1/3 innings. It’s a stark contrast to last season, when he allowed one earned run in his first three starts. Facing the Blue Jays might be what Masterson needs to settle in. He’s 4-1 with a 2.79 ERA against them in his career, including a 1-0 record with a 2.13 ERA last season in two starts.

--2B Jason Kipnis was ejected during the third inning of Thursday’s game after he struck out with the bases loaded. Kipnis turned to complain to home-plate umpire Lance Barrett about the first-pitch location of his three-pitch strikeout and Barrett quickly tossed him. It was Kipnis’ first career ejection. Kipnis is batting .212 for the season and has driven in only one run in the last seven games.

--RHP Danny Salazar fell apart after giving up one run in the first four innings against Detroit on Thursday. Salazar walked the first two hitters in the fifth, then allowed a one-out homer to Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler. He faced four more batters and was removed after giving up another run. “We all see what Danny can do and believe he will do it,” manager Terry Francona said of the second-year pitcher. “With youth sometimes, it doesn’t happen as fast as you want.”

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall had a career-high four hits at Detroit on Thursday, all singles, while serving as the designated hitter. One of the hits was his first off a left-hander this season, reliever Phil Coke. He is now batting .522. “He’s swinging the ball real well right now,” manager Terry Francona said.

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib), on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, has appeared in three games during the rehab assignment with Double-A Akron. He was 0-for-2 with a walk against Trenton on April 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not necessarily bad to walk some of their hitters, you’ve just got to walk the right ones and not turn the lineup over and (face) the big boys. That really hurt us.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after the Indians lost to the Tigers 7-5 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on April 11. Giambi has appeared in three games during the rehab assignment, going hitless in eight at-bats with two walks. He was 0-for-2 with a walk against Trenton on April 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

=====