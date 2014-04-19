Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday was as frustrating as it was familiar for the Indians. The lack of a clutch hit was a big reason why they lost the game. It’s also not the first time this season they have lost a game for that reason.
On Friday night, Indians hitters were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and they left 12 runners on base. One more hit at the right time could have turned a loss to a win.
“We’re leaving too many runners at third with less than two outs, and that’s been costly for us,” manager Terry Francona said.
In three of the last four innings Friday night the Indians had runners in scoring position with less than two outs, and failed to score.
In the sixth inning they had a runner at third and one out and failed to score. In the seventh they had runners at first and second and one out, with the heart of the order up, but they came up empty again. In the ninth inning they had a runner at second base and no outs, but were unable to score a run.
The Indians are hitting .215 as a team with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .118 (2-for-17). Catcher Yan Gomes is hitting .077 (1-for-13) and second baseman Jason Kipnis, the Indians’ No.3 hitter in the lineup, is hitting .176 (3-for-17) with runners in scoring position.
STREAK: Lost two
Next: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 3-0, 0.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber 1-1, 5.40).
--RHP Justin Masterson had a much needed solid outing Friday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. Masterson pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with nine strikeouts and two walks. In his previous two outings Masterson had a 10.80 ERA and opposing batters hit .368 against him. “I was much better (Friday),” Masterson said. “I had a lot better control than the last two games.”
--3B Carlos Santana hit his first home run of the season Friday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The homer snapped his 0-for-12 hitless streak. He had also been in a 1-for-30 slide prior to the home run.
--OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-4 Friday, and has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games against Toronto. Brantley has hit .486 during that streak, and his career average vs. the Blue Jays is .386.
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Danny Salazar
RHP Carlos Carrasco
RHP John Axford (closer)
RHP Cody Allen
RHP Scott Atchison
LHP Josh Outman
RHP CC Lee
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Bryan Shaw
RHP Blake Wood
Yan Gomes
1B Nick Swisher
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B/C Carlos Santana
INF Mike Aviles
INF Elliot Johnson
INF Lonnie Chisenhall
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
RF David Murphy
DH Ryan Raburn