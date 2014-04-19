Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday was as frustrating as it was familiar for the Indians. The lack of a clutch hit was a big reason why they lost the game. It’s also not the first time this season they have lost a game for that reason.

On Friday night, Indians hitters were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and they left 12 runners on base. One more hit at the right time could have turned a loss to a win.

“We’re leaving too many runners at third with less than two outs, and that’s been costly for us,” manager Terry Francona said.

In three of the last four innings Friday night the Indians had runners in scoring position with less than two outs, and failed to score.

In the sixth inning they had a runner at third and one out and failed to score. In the seventh they had runners at first and second and one out, with the heart of the order up, but they came up empty again. In the ninth inning they had a runner at second base and no outs, but were unable to score a run.

The Indians are hitting .215 as a team with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .118 (2-for-17). Catcher Yan Gomes is hitting .077 (1-for-13) and second baseman Jason Kipnis, the Indians’ No.3 hitter in the lineup, is hitting .176 (3-for-17) with runners in scoring position.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost two

Next: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 3-0, 0.86 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber 1-1, 5.40).

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jason Giambi is expected to be activated off the disabled list on April 21. Giambi has been on the DL since the start of the season with a fractured rib.

--RHP Justin Masterson had a much needed solid outing Friday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. Masterson pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with nine strikeouts and two walks. In his previous two outings Masterson had a 10.80 ERA and opposing batters hit .368 against him. “I was much better (Friday),” Masterson said. “I had a lot better control than the last two games.”

--3B Carlos Santana hit his first home run of the season Friday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning. The homer snapped his 0-for-12 hitless streak. He had also been in a 1-for-30 slide prior to the home run.

--OF Michael Brantley was 1-for-4 Friday, and has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games against Toronto. Brantley has hit .486 during that streak, and his career average vs. the Blue Jays is .386.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re leaving too many runners at third with less than two outs, and that’s been costly for us.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after the Indians went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn