Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was a game in which the Indians’ starting pitcher pitched poorly, but the bullpen pitched very well.

Those are two early trends in the season for the Indians. Sunday, right-hander Carlos Carrasco was the starting pitcher, but he gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Carrasco was not involved in the decision, but for the season Indians starting pitchers have combined to win just three games, the lowest total in the American League.

Indians starting pitchers have a combined 5.11 ERA. That’s the second worst starters ERA for any team in the league. Right-hander Justin Masterson, the team’s No.1 starter, has started four games and has not won any of them.

Right-hander Zach McAllister is 2-0 and right-hander Corey Kluber is 1-2. Carrasco and right-hander Danny Salazar are both 0-2. Of the five starters in the rotation, only McAllister has an ERA under 4.98.

The bullpen, however, has been very good. Left-hander Josh Outman, the winning pitcher Sunday, is 3-0, meaning he has as many wins as all the Indians’ starters combined. Indians relievers have a 2.76 ERA, which is the third best ERA among AL teams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Won one

Next: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-0, 4.34 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 2-0, 2.04 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched 5 2/3 innings Sunday but did not get the win. Carrasco has not won a major league game as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011. In 16 starts since then he is 0-11 with an 8.25 ERA.

--DH Jason Giambi will be activated off the disabled list on Monday, according to manager Terry Francona. Giambi has been on the disabled list since Opening Day due to a fracture rib, an injury he sustained when he got hit by a pitch in a spring training game on March 7.

--LHP Josh Outman got the win out of the bullpen Sunday. He is now 3-0 and has as many wins as all of the Indians starting pitchers combined. Outman has now won his last seven decisions, dating back to Oct. 1, 2012, as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

--OF David Murphy’s three-run, bases-loaded double in the sixth inning Sunday was the big blow in the Indians’ 6-4 win. Murphy also hit a bases-loaded triple against the White Sox on April 12. For his career Murphy has a .342 average with the bases loaded.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Carlos was pretty good early, but then he started to fight his mechanics a little.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, on Indians starter Carolos Carrasco, who pitched 5 2/3 innings Sunday but did not get a decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi is expected to be activated off the disabled list on April 21. Giambi has been on the DL since the start of the season with a fractured rib.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Blake Wood

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

====