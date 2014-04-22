Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Indians activated designated hitter Jason Giambi off the disabled list on Monday. In so doing, it gave the Indians roster a different look. To make room on the roster for Giambi, the Indians optioned right-hander Blake Wood to Triple-A Columbus.

Giambi had been on the disabled list since the start of the season due to a fractured rib. He sustained that injury when he was hit by a pitch in a spring training game March 7.

The decision to demote Wood means the Indians are going from a 13-man pitching staff and eight man bullpen to a 12-man staff and seven-man bullpen. Manager Terry Francona, whose team defeated the Royals 4-3 Monday, loves to have as many relievers as possible on the roster, but Francona said he realized it was time to cut back by one pitcher.

Carrying 13 pitchers meant the Indians were playing with a three-man bench. Now with Wood gone and Giambi joining the team, the Indians have a four-man bench, which is critical when Giambi is active because at age 43, he no longer can play a position, and he is unable to serve as the DH on consecutive days.

So Giambi will be the DH in selected games throughout the season, but never on consecutive days. On days he is not the DH, that role will be filled by a rotating cast of players, including third baseman Carlos Santana, third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall and outfielder Ryan Raburn.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 1-2, 2.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-2, 7.71)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jason Giambi was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Giambi, 43, had been on the DL since the start of the season due to a fractured rib, an injury he sustained when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game on March 7.

--RHP Blake Wood was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday to make room for DH Jason Giambi, who was activated off the disabled list. Wood, whose fastball clocks in the mid-to-upper 90s, had trouble throwing strikes out of the bullpen. “His stuff is tremendous. We’d just like to see him throw more strikes,” said manager Terry Francona.

--3B Carlos Santana was given a day off Monday after starting each of the Indians’ first 18 games. Santana started eight games at third base, six at DH and four at catcher. He is hitting .145 with one home run and three RBIs after hitting .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in April of last year. “I thought today would be a good day for Carlos to be able to hit and hit and hit (in batting practice) -- to give him a chance to get some things done without a game hanging over his head,” said manager Terry Francona.

--RHP Carlos Carrasco will remain in the starting rotation for now. Carrasco is 0-2 with a 7.31 and hasn’t won a major league game as a starting pitcher since June 29, 2011, but manager Terry Francona said the Indians aren’t giving up on the potential of Carrasco, who retired all nine batters he faced in the first three innings Sunday before giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in the next two innings. “If the day comes when we feel he can help us more in the bullpen, we’ll do it,” Francona said. “But now, we’d like to see him extend what he did in those first three innings. He’s a work in progress.”

--RHP Zach McAllister pitched into the seventh inning Monday to get the win over Kansas City. McAllister made one of Cleveland’s three errors, but he also pitched six innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits, with two strikeouts and one walk as he improved his record to 3-0.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zach was very good. His fastball was 92-93, at the knees. That’s a good pitch.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after RHP Zach McAllister gave up three runs in Monday’s win over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) was activated off the disabled list April 21. Giambi had been on the DL since the start of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

