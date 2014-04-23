Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

One of the Indians’ biggest decisions in the offseason was deciding to let two veteran starting pitchers, right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez and left-hander Scott Kazmir, leave via free agency. The Indians decided they had the in-house candidates to cover for the loss of Jimenez and Kazmir, who were the team’s two best starting pitchers when the Indians went 21-6 in September to clinch a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

The two pitchers the Indians decided would get first crack at replacing Jimenez and Kazmir are right-handers Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco. Those two pitchers have gotten off to terrible starts, however, and it’s created two holes in the starting rotation.

Salazar was the losing pitcher in an 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday. Salazar gave up five runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings. In his first four starts, Salazar is 0-3 with a 7.85 ERA. Last year in 10 second-half starts, Salazar was 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA.

Carrasco, meanwhile, is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in his three starts. Together, Salazar and Carrasco in a combined seven starts are 0-5 with a 7.60 ERA. How much longer the Indians can afford to keep both pitchers in the rotation remains to be seen, but the front office can’t be pleased from the lack of production the team is getting from 40 percent of the rotation.

One obvious move to bolster the rotation would be to recall right-hander Trevor Bauer from Triple-A Columbus. In three starts at Columbus, Bauer is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA. Bauer started for Columbus on Tuesday, meaning he is lined up perfectly to assume Salazar’s spot in the rotation, should the decision be made to make a change.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 2-0, 1.24 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar, who was so good for the Indians last year, posting a 3.12 ERA in 10 second-half starts, has gotten off to a disastrous start this season. Salazar took the loss in the Indians’ 8-2 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday, and in four starts Salazar is 0-3 with a 7.85 ERA. “I‘m not going to put this all on his youth. This is a guy we gave the ball to in a playoff game last year,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “Sometimes you’ve got to be patient.”

--3B Lonnie Chisenhall is the Indians’ leading hitter at .417, and he has had an interesting last three games. In those three games, Chisenhall has gone from hitting ninth to hitting fourth and then back to hitting ninth on Tuesday night.

--3B Carlos Santana was 0-for-4 Tuesday as his early-season slump worsens. Santana is in a 2-for-43 (.047) slide. Manager Terry Francona gave Santana a day off on Monday, hoping it would allow Santana to regroup, but Tuesday Santana was hitless in four at-bats, striking out twice and failing to hit a ball out of the infield.

--RHP Justin Masterson, the Indians’ No. 1 starter, will start Wednesday still looking for his first win of the season. After going 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in April last year, Masterson this year is 0-0 with a 4.98 ERA in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to put this all on his youth. This is a guy we gave the ball to in a playoff game last year. Tonight he was real aggressive with his fastball for the first three innings and threw some powerful breaking balls, but after that it looked like he got frustrated and got his ball up.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, of RHP Danny Salazar, who never made it out of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) was activated off the disabled list April 21. Giambi had been on the DL since the start of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

=