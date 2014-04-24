Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland offense sputtered for much of this season, although Wednesday night it came through with five runs, which was enough for the Indians to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3. It was no coincidence that center fielder Michael Bourn played a big part in the victory.

Bourn, hitting out of his customary leadoff spot, had three hits. One of those hits was a clutch two-out, two-run triple in the second inning.

“It was good to see Bournie impact the game,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

The Indians have been waiting a long time for Bourn to impact a game. He missed the last two weeks of spring training with a strained hamstring, the same injury that he suffered in the Indians’ last regular-season game last year, which resulted in him having surgery following the 2013 season.

Bourn strained the hamstring again in spring training, and he started the 2014 season on the disabled list. He was activated off the DL on April 15, but he got off to a very slow start. In his first six games after coming off the DL he was hitting just .192.

Wednesday night was his seventh game since coming off the DL, and for the first time this season he looked like the Bourn the Indians have been wanting to see, stroking two singles and a triple in five at bats.

“I‘m still trying to get my timing back, but it’s coming game by game,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Bruce Chen, 1-1, 6.60) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 5.40)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson is the Indians’ No.1 starter, but five starts into the season Masterson still has not won a game. A 14-game winner last season Masterson is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA this year, counting his no-decision Wednesday night in Cleveland’s 5-3 win over Kansas City.

--3B Carlos Santana was 0-for-3 Wednesday and is now hitting .044 (2-for-45) since April 9. Santana has one home run and 3 RBIs. Last year in the month of April Santana hit .389 with five home runs and 13 RBIs.

--OF Michael Bourn had his first big game Wednesday since coming off the disabled list. Bourn had three hits, including a two-run triple in the second inning. Bourn started the season on the disabled list and was activated on April 15. Prior to Wednesday, in his first six games since being activated Bourn was hitting .192. “I‘m still trying to get my timing back, but it’s coming game by game,” he said.

--C Yan Gomes already has six errors, which is twice as many errors as he had in the entire 2013 season. “He’s thrown some guys out, but he has had some missteps that he normally won’t do,” said Manager Terry Francona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s OK. As long as the team wins, that’s all that matters.” -- Indians RHP Justin Masterson on his winless record this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Jason Giambi (fractured rib) was activated off the disabled list April 21. Giambi had been on the DL since the start of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

=