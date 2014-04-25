Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians received their best starting pitching performance of the season Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Right-hander Corey Kluber pitched his first career complete game, a four-hitter in which he struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

It was a much-needed boost for the Indians, whose starting rotation has been the team’s biggest weakness in the first month of the season. Three of the five starters in the rotation still have not won a game.

Right-hander Justin Masterson is 0-0 in five starts. Right-hander Danny Salazar is 0-3 in four starts and right-hander Carlos Carrasco is 0-2 in three starts. Salazar and Carrasco, moreover, have a combined 7.60 ERA.

The only two starters who have wins in the first month of the season are Kluber and right-hander Zach McAllister. Kluber is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five starts. McAllister is 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA in four starts. Needless to say, the Indians need to get better production from their rotation if they are going to contend for a spot in the postseason this year.

Manager Terry Francona is confident that the rotation will be up to the challenge, even though Masterson is the only starter who has spent an entire year in a major league rotation. “All winter we consistently said we think we can win with these young guys. That’s a big compliment to them,” said Francona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 0-2, 7.31 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Hudson (2-1, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David Murphy continued his remarkable clutch hitting on Thursday, stroking a bases-loaded, two-out single in the fifth inning. “I was just trying to do anything but strike out,” Murphy said. “A lot can happen when you have the bases loaded. I just tried to make contact.” Murphy is now hitting .533 (8-for-15) with runners in scoring position. That’s the best mark in the American League.

--RHP Corey Kluber pitched his first career complete game, a 5-1 four-hitter vs. Kansas City on Thursday. Kluber struck out 11, didn’t walk a batter, and the only run he allowed was unearned. “The big key was that I was able to work ahead in the count and throw strikes to the lower part of the zone,” Kluber said. Kluber is the first Indians pitcher to pitch a complete game with at least 11 strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs since Len Barker did it in his perfect game on May 15, 1981.

--3B Carlos Santana snapped his 0-for-16 hitless streak with a double leading off the fifth inning. However, Santana is still mired in an even longer slump. Since April 9, he is hitting .061 (3-for-49).

--RHP Carlos Carrasco will make an important start Friday at San Francisco. Carrasco, who hasn’t won a major league game in nearly three years, is 0-2 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts this season. If he doesn’t show improvement in his next few starts, his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To not even warm someone up. That was really fun to watch.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after RHP Corey Kluber pitched a masterful four-hit complete game to lead the Indians to a 5-1 victory over the Royals Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

NONE.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

===