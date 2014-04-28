Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Cleveland Indians’ last win came on Thursday when they scored five runs in a 5-1 win over Kansas City. Since that win they have lost three games in a row, all of them against the Giants, in San Francisco, and the Indians scored just five runs total in that three-game series.

The Indians are fighting slumps up and down their lineup. Third baseman Carlos Santana, the cleanup hitter, is hitting .122. In his last 18 games Santana is hitting .068 (4-for-63). Right fielder Nick Swisher is hitting .218 and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .211.

In scoring just five runs total while getting swept in three games, the Indians hit .100 (2-for-10) with runners in scoring position. During the series the Indians’ 4-5-6 hitters, Santana, left fielder Michael Brantley and Cabrera, respectively, were a combined 0-for-29.

Manager Terry Francona said he still has faith in his hitters.

“We have good hitters,” Francona said. “But we have to start making better adjustments during games, make it harder for guys to get us out.”

That was not the case in the Indians’ 4-1 loss to the Giants on Sunday. Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong held the Indians scoreless on two hits over seven innings.

“We had some pitches to hit but didn‘t, and when we didn’t he made good pitches,” said Francona.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-0, 4.50) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs (2-0, 3.21).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar, who needed a good start Sunday, provided one, even though the Indians lost 4-1 to the Giants. Salazar, who is still winless this season, pitched seven innings and held San Francisco to one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The only run he allowed came on back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning by third baseman Pablo Sandoval and shortstop Brandon Crawford. “He gave up two two-out doubles, and that was it,” said manager Terry Francona. “That’s a pretty good ballgame right there.”

--RHP Cody Allen had not allowed a run over his first 12 appearances this year, covering 9 1/3 innings, prior to giving up a three-run walk-off home run to San Francisco 2B Brandon Hicks on Sunday. “I was trying to throw a good fastball down and away, but it didn’t work,” he said. “It’s one of those things. I threw a bad pitch and he hit it.”

--3B Carlos Santana’s season-long slump seemingly grows deeper every day. Santana, the Indians’ cleanup hitter, was 0-for-4 in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. He is now hitless in his last 11 at bats, is hitting .068 in his last 18 games (4-for-63), and .122 for the season overall.

--RHP Justin Masterson, a 14-game winner and American League All-Star last year, has yet to win a game in 2014. Masterson, who will start Monday night in Anaheim, Calif., against. the Angels, is 0-0 with a 4.50. The Indians are 3-2 in Masterson’s five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of tough to fault Cody. He was throwing 96-97 mph and threw a fastball to the top of the zone. That’s a tough pitch to get to, but (Brandon Hicks) got to it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona, after relief pitcher Cody Allen gave up the game-winning homer to Hicks in the bottom of the ninth Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Frank Herrmann (Tommy John surgery) pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Columbus on April 24 in his first regular-season game action since undergoing the surgery March 31, 2013. Herrmann had been participating in extended spring training in Arizona this month after two ineffective relief appearances for the Indians in March exhibition games.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP CC Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

DH Jason Giambi

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn

=