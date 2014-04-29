Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Terry Francona was right. Carlos Santana didn’t forget how to hit.

The Cleveland Indians manager was asked about his slumping third baseman before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium. How could he continue to hit Santana in the cleanup spot? And what about giving him a day off?

Santana went into the game hitting just .122 for the season, including .093 (4-for-43) on the road, and .094 (3-for-32) against left-handers. The Angels had lefty Tyler Skaggs on the mound.

“Right now he has temporary amnesia,” Francona said before the game. “But that will go away.”

It went away in Santana’s second at-bat Monday night, when the slugger, who started as the designated hitter, launched a pitch from Skaggs into the Indians bullpen beyond the left field fence for a three-run home run.

Santana began the night with one homer and three RBIs all season, and he doubled those numbers with one swing of the bat. He finished the night 2-for-4.

“If we can get him hot, and he will get hot, that will go a long way to making it easier for us to score runs,” Francona said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-2, 3.90) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 1-2, 4.11)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks (one intentional) in 7 1/3 innings to get the loss Monday against the Angels. Masterson received a no-decision in each of his first four starts, so he finishes without a win in April.

--C Yan Gomes went 1-for-3 Monday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to eight in a row. Gomes is batting .321 (9-for-28) during the streak.

--RHP Corey Kluber will make his sixth start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. In his last start, Kluber threw his first career complete game, allowing one unearned run and striking out 11 in a 5-1 win over the Royals. He has never pitched against the Angels.

--DH Carlos Santana went into Monday’s game against the Angels hitting just .122 for the season, including .093 (4-for-43) on the road, and .094 (3-for-32) against left-handers. The Angels had LHP Tyler Skaggs on the mound. “Right now he has temporary amnesia,” Indians manager Terry Francona said before the game. “But that will go away.” It went away in Santana’s second at-bat, when the slugger launched a pitch from Skaggs into the Indians bullpen beyond the left field fence for a three-run home run. Santana finished the game 2-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he still had something left, I thought he deserved to be out there, and I thought he was still executing pitches. We kind of got into a bind there in the middle of the order.” -- Manager Terry Francona, on leaving in RHP Justin Masterson to give up six runs (five earned) in 7 1/3 innings during the Indians’ 6-3 loss to the Angels on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--No major injuries

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Carlos Carrasco

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

DH Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

DH Ryan Raburn