Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, off to a slow start in the rotation, is being moved to the bullpen.
Wednesday is Carrasco’s turn in the rotation, but he will be replaced by right-hander Zach McAllister, who will start on three days’ rest, manager Terry Francona said Tuesday.
Because of Thursday’s off day, the Indians won’t need a fifth starter until May 6. Carrasco, though, will stay in the bullpen, and the Indians are expected to call up a starter from Triple-A Columbus, either right-hander Trevor Bauer or right-hander Josh Tomlin, to fill the spot.
Carrasco, who is 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts, expressed disappointment at the move, but Francona said Carrasco needs to just go out and pitch when called upon.
“This isn’t a career move,” Francona said. “This is just for now, this is what we’re doing.”
Carrasco’s best season came in 2011, when he went 8-9 with a 4.62 ERA in 21 starts. However, Carrasco missed the last two months of 2011 and all of 2012 with an elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery.
Since returning from the operation, Carrasco is 1-7 with 6.82 ERA in 19 games (11 starts) going back to 2013.
STREAK: Lost five
NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-1, 3.14 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 3-2, 3.69 ERA)
--2B Jason Kipnis left Tuesday’s game against the Angels in the fourth inning with an abdominal strain on his right side. Kipnis hurt himself while swinging the bat and grounding into a double play in the top of the fourth. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday, but he is expected to miss at least a game or two.
--1B Nick Swisher was not in the starting lineup Tuesday for the first time this season. Manager Terry Francona said it was just a day off for Swisher, who began the night hitting .221 with two homers and 10 RBIs. Swisher struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.
--DH Jason Giambi got his second start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He missed most of spring training and the first three weeks of the season because of a broken rib. Giambi went 0-for-4 Tuesday and is now 0-for-9 this year.
--RHP Corey Kluber gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks (one intentional) in 4 2/3 innings against the Angels on Tuesday. The big blow was a two-out, two-run single by Angels 2B Howie Kendrick in the fifth inning, which came after a replay review overturned what initially was ruled an inning-ending double play, extending the inning. “He had to work so hard,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Early on, you could tell (the Angels) knew he was going to work ahead and they were really hacking. I think the leadoff hitter got on the first six innings, and he wriggled out of the majority of it by making some really good pitches.”
--RHP Zach McAllister will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday when he faces the Angels. He will be pitching on three days’ rest because Indians manager Terry Francona decided to skip RHP Carlos Carrasco in the rotation and move Carrasco to the bullpen. McAllister is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against Los Angeles.
--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) left the April 29 game. He will be re-evaluated April 30, but he is expected to miss at least a game or two.
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Danny Salazar
RHP John Axford (closer)
RHP Cody Allen
RHP Scott Atchison
LHP Josh Outman
RHP C.C. Lee
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Bryan Shaw
RHP Carlos Carrasco
Yan Gomes
1B Nick Swisher
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B/C Carlos Santana
INF Jason Giambi
INF Mike Aviles
INF Elliot Johnson
INF Lonnie Chisenhall
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
RF David Murphy
OF Ryan Raburn