Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Offense was a big problem for the Cleveland Indians on their West Coast trip, during which they went 0-6 in San Francisco and Anaheim.
The Indians averaged 2.2 runs per game, hit .183 (including .167 with runners in scoring position) and left 36 men on base. They scored more than three runs in a game only once, and even that time they scored just four.
“We’re going to have to be a team where we keep rallies going, go first to third, things like that,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’re not getting one big hit when we need it, to push us either ahead, or stretch out a game.”
On the positive side, cleanup hitter Carlos Santana is showing signs he may have broken out of his season-long slump. He began the series against the Angels with just one home run and three RBIs all season. Against the Angels, he hit two homers and drove in six runs.
“It just goes to show when a guy is able to relax. ... This game is so much mental, he was able to take a breath and remind himself he’s a good hitter,” Francona said. “When he gets hot, he can do some damage. That will be really welcomed.”
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost six
NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-1, 3.48 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-3, 6.04 ERA)
--2B Jason Kipnis missed Wednesday’s game against the Angels with a right abdominal strain. With a day off Thursday, the Indians will wait at least until Friday before deciding whether to put him on the disabled list. Kipnis, who was injured swinging the bat in the fourth inning Tuesday, said he was feeling better Wednesday and is hopeful the DL will be avoided.
--LF Michael Brantley was not in the starting lineup and did not play Wednesday against the Angels. It was just a day off for Brantley, who had started all of Cleveland’s first 27 games. Brantley, like all of the Indians’ hitters, struggled on the just-concluded trip to San Francisco and Anaheim, hitting .059 (1-for-17) with one RBI.
--RHP Zach McAllister got the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Angels. McAllister was working on three days’ rest.
--RHP Danny Salazar will make his sixth start of the season Friday against the White Sox. Though he is winless, he is coming off his best start of the season: one run and five hits in seven innings against the Giants. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA in three starts against the White Sox.
MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT
--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) left the April 29 game and missed April 30. After an off day May 1, the Indians will might decide May 2 whether to put him on the disabled list.
RHP Justin Masterson
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Zach McAllister
RHP Danny Salazar
RHP John Axford (closer)
RHP Cody Allen
RHP Scott Atchison
LHP Josh Outman
RHP C.C. Lee
LHP Marc Rzepczynski
RHP Bryan Shaw
RHP Carlos Carrasco
Yan Gomes
1B Nick Swisher
2B Jason Kipnis
SS Asdrubal Cabrera
3B/C Carlos Santana
INF Jason Giambi
INF Mike Aviles
INF Elliot Johnson
INF Lonnie Chisenhall
LF Michael Brantley
CF Michael Bourn
RF David Murphy
OF Ryan Raburn