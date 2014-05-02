Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Offense was a big problem for the Cleveland Indians on their West Coast trip, during which they went 0-6 in San Francisco and Anaheim.

The Indians averaged 2.2 runs per game, hit .183 (including .167 with runners in scoring position) and left 36 men on base. They scored more than three runs in a game only once, and even that time they scored just four.

“We’re going to have to be a team where we keep rallies going, go first to third, things like that,” manager Terry Francona said. “We’re not getting one big hit when we need it, to push us either ahead, or stretch out a game.”

On the positive side, cleanup hitter Carlos Santana is showing signs he may have broken out of his season-long slump. He began the series against the Angels with just one home run and three RBIs all season. Against the Angels, he hit two homers and drove in six runs.

“It just goes to show when a guy is able to relax. ... This game is so much mental, he was able to take a breath and remind himself he’s a good hitter,” Francona said. “When he gets hot, he can do some damage. That will be really welcomed.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-17

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-1, 3.48 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-3, 6.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis missed Wednesday’s game against the Angels with a right abdominal strain. With a day off Thursday, the Indians will wait at least until Friday before deciding whether to put him on the disabled list. Kipnis, who was injured swinging the bat in the fourth inning Tuesday, said he was feeling better Wednesday and is hopeful the DL will be avoided.

--LF Michael Brantley was not in the starting lineup and did not play Wednesday against the Angels. It was just a day off for Brantley, who had started all of Cleveland’s first 27 games. Brantley, like all of the Indians’ hitters, struggled on the just-concluded trip to San Francisco and Anaheim, hitting .059 (1-for-17) with one RBI.

--RHP Zach McAllister got the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Angels. McAllister was working on three days’ rest.

--RHP Danny Salazar will make his sixth start of the season Friday against the White Sox. Though he is winless, he is coming off his best start of the season: one run and five hits in seven innings against the Giants. He is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA in three starts against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It just goes to show when a guy is able to relax. ... This game is so much mental, he was able to take a breath and remind himself he’s a good hitter. When he gets hot, he can do some damage. That will be really welcomed.” -- Manager Terry Francona, after 3B Carlos Santana hit two homers and drove in six runs in the series against the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) left the April 29 game and missed April 30. After an off day May 1, the Indians will might decide May 2 whether to put him on the disabled list.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jason Kipnis

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn