Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVALAND -- The Cleveland Indians sputtering offense showed some life Friday in a 12-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. The 12 runs not only matched the Indians’ season-high it was just one run shy of the team’s total runs scored in their 0-6 road trip to San Francisco and Anaheim that ended April 30.

The Indians only had three hits in the last 11 innings of that trip, but they erupted for five hits in the first eight batters of the first inning Friday. Cleveland scored five runs in the first inning and four in the sixth inning, and was 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Outfielder Ryan Raburn, who has been in a season-long slump, came into Friday’s game hitless in his last 22 at-bats. But Raburn’s two-run single was the big hit in the Indians’ five-run first inning Friday. Another slumper had been third baseman Carlos Santana, whose batting average on the road trip dipped as low as .122.

Santana, however, is showing signs of life. Friday he belted his fourth home run of the season and his third in the last four games. “He’s such a good hitter,” said manager Terry Francona, “that when he gets hot, it’s not just singles. He can carry a team when he gets hot.”

The Indians need to get as many bats hot as possible to make up for their American League-worst defense. The Indians made two more errors Friday, bringing their season total to 28, the most in the American League.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 1-0, 1.23) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 0-1, 4.84)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Jason Kipnis was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained right oblique. Kipnis suffered the injury during an at bat against the Angels on April 29. Indians officials say Kipnis will likely be sidelined for three to five weeks.

--INF Jose Ramirez has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Ramirez takes the place of 2B Jason Kipnis, who was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained oblique. At Columbus Ramirez was hitting .319 with 4 home runs and 17 RBIs.

--3B Carlos Santana, who has been in a season long slump, is showing signs of coming out of it. Santana’s batting average dipped as low as .122 on the team’s recent west coast trip, but he homered Friday night vs. Chicago, his third home run in the last four games. “He’s such a good hitter,” said Manager Terry Francona, “that when he gets hot, it’s not just singles. He can carry a team when he gets hot.”

--RHP Danny Salazar needed 101 pitches to get through five innings, but it was enough for him to get the win, a 12-5 decision over the White Sox. Salazar, 1-3, is only the third Indians starting pitcher to win a game this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This was a good night for us offensively, and we needed it.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona after the Indians matched their season high in runs with a 12-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Progressive Field.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined three to five weeks.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Elliot Johnson

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn