Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- For the last eight months, the Indians have had to deal, on and off, with center fielder Michael Bourn’s hamstring issues. The injury has now surfaced again, and it could result in Bourn being placed on the disabled list. Bourn was removed from a game against the White Sox on Sunday due to tightness in his hamstring.

This is the latest in a series of problems Bourn has had with his hamstring. He first injured it in the last regular-season game of last year. He did play in the Indians’ loss to Tampa Bay in the wild-card playoff game, but shortly after the season, Bourn had surgery on the hamstring.

Halfway through spring training of this year, however, the hamstring flared up again and Bourn began the season on the disabled list. He was activated off the DL on April 15, but is now in danger of going back on the DL with the same injury.

A hamstring injury is particularly troubling for Bourn, who as a center fielder, leadoff hitter, and three-time stolen base champion in the National League, relies a great deal on his speed. Having a less-than-healthy Bourn in the lineup prevents the Indians from getting the full benefit of Bourn’s skills.

On Sunday, the Indians recalled outfielder Nyjer Morgan from Triple-A Columbus to play center field and hit leadoff in place of Bourn. Indians officials seem willing to wait a few days to get a better feel on the seriousness of Bourn’s latest hamstring injury. If the injury lingers for longer than that, it’s likely Bourn would be placed on the disabled list.

RECORD: 13-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibons, 3-2, 4.34 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber struck out seven consecutive batters Sunday, breaking the Indians’ record for most consecutive strikeouts by a pitcher. The previous record of four was done four times. “I wasn’t keeping track,” said Kluber of the strikeouts. “I just trying to stay in the flow of the game and keep it going.”

--OF Michael Bourn was not in the lineup Sunday due to tightness in his left hamstring, a condition that forced him out of Saturday’s game in the fourth inning. Indians officials appear willing to wait another day or two before deciding if Bourn will be placed on the disabled list.

--RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday’s game vs. Minnesota. Tomlin will replace RHP Carlos Carrasco, who has been moved to the bullpen. In five starts at Columbus, Tomlin was 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

--OF Nyjer Morgan has been recalled from Columbus and was in the lineup Sunday in center field and hitting leadoff. OF Michael Bourn was unavailable due to tightness in his left hamstring.

--LHP Nick Hagadone has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Hagadone was recalled from Columbus on Saturday, but was returned to Columbus Sunday when the Indians recalled OF Nyjer Morgan from Columbus. Morgan was needed to cover for OF Michael Bourn, who is sidelined with tightness in his left hamstring.

--C George Kottaras, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus 24 hours earlier, started Sunday and hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats. Kottaras is the first player in Indians history to hit home runs in his first two plate appearances with the team. “It’s not something I was trying to do, but it’s a good feeling,” said Kottaras.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched his heart out. That’s about as good as you can pitch. He worked ahead in the count and had late movement either way on his pitches.” -- Manager Terry Francona, of RHP Corey Kluber, who struck out seven consecutive hitters between the third and fifth innings and finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts in eight innings Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. Indians officials appear willing to wait a few days before deciding if Bourn will be placed on the disabled list.

--DH Jason Giambi (right calf) left the May 3 game in the sixth inning. “It’s either a cramp or a strain, but he couldn’t get it to stop,” manager Terry Francona said.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined three-to-five weeks.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes (Paternity Leave)

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Jason Giambi

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan

