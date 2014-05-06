Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

The Indians can’t seem to get any momentum going in the 2014 season, and the last two games are prime examples why. On Sunday, right-hander Corey Kluber pitched eight innings and gave up one run on three hits, with 13 strikeouts -- and the Indians lost.

On Monday, Indians right-hander Zach McAllister pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, and three Indians pitchers held Minnesota scoreless for nine innings -- and the Indians lost. Both of the losses came on last-inning home runs given up by right-hander John Axford, the Indians’ closer.

“That’s two games in a row where we’ve pitched about as good as you can pitch,” said manager Terry Francona, whose team’s offense has disappeared over the last couple of weeks. After going 0-6 on their last road trip, the Indians have come home and split the first four games of the homestand.

The Indians have yet to win three games in a row this season, and the lack of offense is a big reason why. In losing the game Kluber started on Sunday, Indians hitters were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and they left 12 runners on base. In losing the game McAllister started on Monday, the Indians were held to three hits and no runs in 10 innings.

“We’re just too inconsistent. Even when we get into hitters’ counts, we’re not getting good swings,” said Francona. “We hit some balls hard, but we’re just too inconsistent. Unfortunately we don’t have much wiggle room now.”

--DH Jason Giambi was placed on the disabled list Monday with a strained right calf. Giambi spent the first three weeks of the season on the DL with a fractured rib. He is hitless in 10 at-bats this season.

--OF Michael Bourn missed his second straight game Monday due to a strained left hamstring. Indians officials are hopeful Bourn could return to the lineup without having to spend time on the disabled list. “He’s not ready to play yet, but he’s real close,” said manager Terry Francona.

--C Yan Gomes was activated off the paternity list Monday. Gomes’ wife, Jenna, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named Brooklyn Mae, on May 4.

--RHP Josh Tomlin will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will start Tuesday night’s game vs. the Twins. Tomlin lost the spring training competition for the fifth spot in the rotation to RHP Carlos Carrasco, but Carrasco has now been moved to the bullpen, and Tomlin will assume that spot in the rotation. In five starts at Columbus, Tomlin was 2-1 with a 2.06 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just a shame that my performance the last two days has taken away from two outstanding pitching performances by our starters.” -- RHP John Axford, after giving up last-inning homers in the last two days.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) was placed on the disabled list May 5. He left the May 3 game in the sixth inning.

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4 and May 5 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. Indians officials are hopeful Bourn could return to the lineup without having to spend time on the disabled list. “He’s not ready to play yet, but he’s real close,” said manager Terry Francona.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined three-to-five weeks.

