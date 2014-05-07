Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians’ starting rotation got a major boost Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Right-hander Josh Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Tomlin is the newest addition to the Indians’ starting rotation. He was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who has been banished to the bullpen after going 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA in four starts.

The Indians held a spring-training competition for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation. The candidates were Carrasco, Tomlin, right-hander Trevor Bauer and right-hander Aaron Harang. Indians officials decided to award the spot to Carrasco, who has performed by far the worst of the four pitchers since the season began.

The Indians released Harang, who was signed by Atlanta, and is pitching well in the Braves’ starting rotation. Bauer and Tomlin were both optioned to Columbus, and both pitched well. Substituting Tomlin for Carrasco in the Indians’ rotation should help solidify a rotation that is getting better with each week of the season.

Over their last four games, the Indians’ starting pitchers -- Tomlin, Zach McAllister, Corey Kluber, and Justin Masterson -- have combined for a 0.63 ERA. The Indians have only won two of those four games due to a lack of run support. But the improvement of the rotation with the Tomlin-Carrasco switch could potentially be dramatic.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-19

STREAK: Won one

Next: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-3, 5.82) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-3, 5.93)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Tomlin pitched into the seventh inning to get the win Tuesday. It was Tomlin’s first major league start since July 27, 2012, and his first major league win since July 5, 2012. Tomlin had Tommy John surgery in August of 2012 and missed most of the 2013 while rehabbing from the surgery. “It’s very satisfying, having put in all the hard work,” Tomlin said. “There are never any guarantees that you’ll come back from this surgery. It’s always in the back of your mind.”

--C George Kottaras was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Josh Tomlin, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Kottaras only appeared in one game with the Indians but became the first player in Indians history to hit home runs in each of his first two plate appearances with the team.

--RHP John Axford was unavailable Tuesday because he had pitched in each of the last three days, two of those being games in which he gave up home runs in the last inning of the game, leading to an Indians loss. “His stuff is good, there’s just too many walks,” said manager Terry Francona of Axford, who has walked 10 in 13 innings.

--OF Michael Bourn Tuesday sat out his third consecutive game with a tight left hamstring. Bourn tested the hamstring prior to the game and said it is feeling better. “Hopefully I can get back playing again in the next two or three days,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had some anxiety before the game, but it was a good anxiety. Then to go out and pitch well is very special to me.” - Josh Tomlin after pitching into the seventh inning in his first major league start in nearly two years in a 4-2 win over Minnesota on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4, May 5 and May 6 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. He hopes to return to action soon.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined until late May or early June.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan