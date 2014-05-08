Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians got another strong performance from a starting pitcher Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Right-hander Danny Salazar pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Salazar was not involved in the decision, but his quality start extended a streak of outstanding performances by Indians starting pitchers. Over the Indians’ last seven home games their starting pitchers are 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA. During that streak they have 61 strikeouts and 11 walks in 55 innings.

The Indians have made one change to the rotation since opening day. That change was replacing right-hander Carlos Carrasco with right-hander Josh Tomlin. The other four starters are Salazar, and right-handers Justin Masterson, Corey Kluber and Zach McAllister.

With the exception of Tomlin, the other four starters are all high strikeout pitchers. Indians pitchers, consequently, lead the league in strikeouts. That’s an important stat for the Indians because they also lead the league in errors.

Any time the Indians can prevent the other team from putting the ball in play, that’s a good thing, since it takes the pressure off their defense from having to make a play. The quartet of Masterson, Kluber, McAllister and Salazar are averaging from 8.2 (McAllister) to 10.8 (Salazar) strikeouts per nine innings.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 1-3, 6.09 ERA) at Indians (Justin Masterson, 1-1, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn could return to the Indians’ lineup as early as Thursday. Bourn has not played in the last three games due to tightness in his left hamstring, but he says he feels well enough that he hopes to start Thursday’s game with the Twins.

--RHP Danny Salazar had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings vs. the Twins Wednesday. Salazar leads the Indians with an average of 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, and the Indians as a staff lead the American League in strikeouts.

--RHP John Axford, the Indians closer, got a much needed win Wednesday in the Indians’ 4-3 win over Minnesota on a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning by 2B Mike Aviles. In his previous two appearances, Axford had blown saves in both games, having given up home runs in the last inning of both games. “It was huge for me personally, but more important for the team,” Axford said. “We haven’t had one of those (walk-off win) moments yet. Those are always fun to enjoy as a team.”

--INF Mike Aviles’ walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Indians to a 4-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday. The hit was Aviles’ third of the game and first three-hit game since July 26 of last year vs. Texas. Over his last four games, Aviles is hitting .538 (7-for-13) to raise his average to .302.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was nice. We needed that.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on INF Mike Aviles’ walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Indians to a 4-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4-7 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. He hopes to return to action soon.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined until late May or early June.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan