Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians offense finally had a big day at the plate Thursday, but the most encouraging development on the seven-game homestand involves their pitching staff. In their 9-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, the Indians got another solid start from their starting pitcher.

Right-hander Justin Masterson pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs. He gave up four hits and struck out seven. That was the latest outstanding start by an Indians pitcher on the homestand.

In going 5-2 on the homestand against the White Sox and Twins, Indians starting pitchers combined to go 4-0 with a 1.94 ERA, with 51 strikeouts and 13 walks in 46 innings.

“Our starters gave us a chance in every single game, and that’s a good way to play,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

At the start of play Thursday, Indians starting pitchers ranked eighth in the American League with a 4.21 ERA. But that’s because the first two or three weeks were difficult. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco was in the rotation then and had a 6.95 ERA in four starts before being moved to the bullpen.

Right-hander Josh Tomlin replaced Carrasco in the rotation, and in almost two full turns through the rotation during the homestand, the Indians’ starters all performed well.

“We’re just all trying to throw strikes and it’s been working out for all of us,” Masterson said.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-19

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 2-3, 3.60 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-3, 6.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera shook his way out of a season-long slump with a four-hit game that included two doubles, a home run and three RBIs on Thursday. “That shows how smart I am. I was going to give him a day off,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

--INF Mike Aviles was one of the offensive ringleaders as the Indians won three of four games in their series with Minnesota. Aviles was 8-for-11 in the series. His batting average during the series rose from .250 to .328.

--RHP Justin Masterson, in the first five innings of his win over Minnesota on Thursday, held the Twins scoreless on one hit and threw just 50 pitches. In the sixth and seventh innings, Masterson gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits, with three walks. “The first five innings he was really in control, and even after that he never really got hit hard,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

--OF Michael Bourn returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous three games with a tight left hamstring. Bourn was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and a sacrifice fly.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hitting is contagious. Today we leaned on each other and got a great win.” -- Indians LF Michael Brantley after a 9-4 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4-7 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. He returned to the lineup May 8.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He is expected to be sidelined until late May or early June.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan