Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cleveland Indians All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis got closer to a returning to the lineup Friday, but the recent play of utility man Mike Aviles reduces the urgency.

Aviles, a career utility man making the most of an extended slot in the starting lineup, belted a three-run home run in the seventh inning Friday to help finish off a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Feld.

Kipnis tweeted after the homer that he might have to come back as a pinch hitter, prompting Aviles to quip, “He’s not coming back. I texted him and told him, ‘take your time.'”

Aviles is now batting .329 and tied a season-high with three RBIs on Friday.

Kipnis, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 29 with a strained right oblique, was cleared to begin “low-level” activity this weekend including swinging a bat this weekend. He was hurt hitting into a double play against the Angels. The All-Star second baseman was batting .236.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said he still expects Kipnis to be sidelined up to five weeks.

“The target on Kip’s return was vague because it’s not fair to Kip,” he told the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Those things heal when they heal.”

Aviles’ shot off reliever Brandon Gomes in the seventh inning gave the Indians a 6-2 lead on Friday. He went 3-for-4 with a game-ending single in the ninth to life Cleveland past Minnesota on Wednesday.

“My job as the utility guy is to do the little things,” he said. “I‘m not going to be the guy who comes in and hits 30 home runs.”

One was plenty Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-2, 3.18 ERA) at Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 1-1, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zach McAllister is scheduled to start for Cleveland on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The 26-year-old will be starting on his normal rest after logging his second scoreless outing of the season Monday against Minnesota. He matched a career-high by striking out eight Twins.

--2B Jason Kipnis (15-day disabled list, strained right oblique) has been cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat this weekend. He was hurt hitting into a double play on April 29 against the Angels. The All-Star second baseman was batting .236.

--SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-4 and hit his third homer of the season Friday in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Cabrera homered in consecutive games for the first time since last September.

--RHP Corey Kluber allowed just two earned runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He is 2-1 with a 1.91 ERA and 38 strikeouts over his last four starts.

--LF Michael Brantley, the second-hardest player to strike out in the American League (10 times in 128 at-bats entering play Friday), struck out twice.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s not coming back. I texted him and told him, ‘Take your time.'” -- Indians UTL Mike Aviles joked about replacing injured 2B Jason Kipnis after powering Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Bourn (left hamstring tightness) was not in the lineup May 4-7 after leaving the May 3 game in the fourth inning. He returned to the lineup May 8.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan