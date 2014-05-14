Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Perhaps some extra rest can get Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar back on track.

Salazar, who will get the ball on seven days of rest for Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, struggled this season after turning heads during his rookie year in 2013. Prior to the year, the Indians let it be known they would give Salazar some extra days at times, and hopefully for the club this will allow him to start turning in some better efforts.

The 24-year-old completed six innings in just two of seven starts and will take a 5.65 ERA and 1.61 WHIP into the start against Toronto.

“I’ve got some extra days to work on things that I need to work on,” Salazar said. “I think that’s fine. ... It doesn’t bother me.”

The good news is that Salazar, who was a strikeout machine last year, is still punching hitters out, averaging 10.80 per nine innings and is still throwing gas, despite not chucking as hard as last season.

His average fastball velocity is down two-plus mph, according to Fangraphs.com, but is still coming in at 93 mph and change, which is among the better marks for starting pitchers.

Salazar has been walking more batters and allowing more homers than last season, which appear to be two major culprits behind his shaky start. If he can correct that, and continue punching batters out the way he has to start the season, better days should be ahead for the talented Dominican.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 3-3, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP, Dustin McGowan, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Corey Kluber, who will get the ball for Wednesday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays, is coming off an outing in which he struck out nine batters in a win over the Rays. The outing before that, Kluber fanned a career-high 13 batters, which included a span of seven consecutive at one point to set a club record. Kluber has been dealing this season and sports the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. The 28-year-old has faced the Blue Jays only once in his career and it came earlier in the season. He was dealt the loss after surrendering five runs, four earned, on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings of work.

--LF Michael Brantley had an 11-game hitting streak snapped in Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the longest active streak in the American League and one shy of matching the 12-game streak that teammate Carlos Santana strung together last September. Brantley hit .356 over the streak. The 26-year-old has been hitting with more power this season, as he already has seven homers on the season, which is three shy from the carer-high 10 he hit last season. Brantley has always been a high-contact player who is difficult to strikeout, which he still is, but the new-found power makes him a much more complete player.

--CF Michael Bourn hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games after singling in the seventh inning of a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. That’s the good news. Overall, Bourn -- who didn’t make his season debut until April 16 due to a hamstring injury -- is hitting just .256 with a .287 on-base percentage and has stolen just two bases. After playing his whole career in the National League, Bourn’s numbers declined in 2013, his first season with the Indians and first in the American League, so his slow start shouldn’t be dismissed. If Bourn is running less often, something he did last season, he does not provide Cleveland with nearly enough value.

--RHP John Axford made his first appearance Tuesday since being removed as the Indians closer, tossing a perfect inning in Cleveland’s 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Axford struck out one and needed just 10 pitches to get through the frame. The Indians have said they would like to get Axford the closer’s job back but he’s going to need to turn in a number of performances like this in a row after blowing two saves and walking nearly as many batters as he struck out while he served as the club’s ninth-inning man.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know what he’s going to do, he’s going to throw that knuckleball and throw an occasional fastball to try to get ahead or surprise you. He’s pretty good.” -- Indians manager Terry Francona on Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey after a 5-4 loss to the Blue jays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) sat out May 13 is considered day-to-day. The Blue Jays are hopeful that Rasmus will avoid a trip to the disabled list.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan