Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Manager Terry Francona talks about the professionalism of outfielder David Murphy.

“When we signed him I said he was like the perfect guy.” Francona said after Wednesday’s 15-4 victory over the Blue Jays in which Murphy had five hits and five RBIs. “He’s a great teammate. He strings together at-bats. Sometimes they’re unique at-bats. I mean, (butt) flying one way, bat going the other way. But he can get hot. And he can hit good pitching. And even against some of the tougher at-bats he’s thrown together some really good at-bats. You can move him around the batting order. He’s a good professional player.”

Murphy, a left-handed hitter, was signed to a two-year deal as a free agent in the offseason.

He was 5-for-6 in Wednesday’s game, his third career five-hit game. And that included a 4-for-4 with runners in scoring position. He is batting .483 with runners in scoring position (14-for-29) and overall is batting .273 with two homers and 24 RBIs.

“I‘m not a guy that’s going to step into the middle of the lineup by any means and put up 30 homers and drive in a hundred that sort of thing,” Murphy said. “I‘m just trying to do what I can, trying to lock down big time with runners on base, runners in scoring position. There are things I can definitely improve on but I fit this offense well. We have the type of mentality where up and down the lineup we’re a bunch of grinders, we want to do the little things that it takes to win games.”

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-3, 5.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A, Happ, 1-1, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar will be working on seven days of rest in making his eighth start of the season after working 6 1/3 innings on May 7. He has 21 strikeouts over his past 17 2/3 innings. He made his major league debut last July 11 against the Blue Jays and had seven strikeouts in six innings and allowed one run. He was the first Indians’ pitcher to strike out seven in his debut since 1964.

--C George Kottaras, who is the only player to homer in his first two-bats as a Cleveland Indian, has accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus after he cleared waivers. Kottaras replaces C Roberto Perez who was placed on the seven-day minor league disabled list with a hamstring injury.

--LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) was taken out of Wednesday’s 15-4 win over the Blue Jays in the middle of the fifth inning. Manager Terry Francona said that he did not know whether Brantley would be available for Thursday’s series finale. “We’ll see,” Francona said. “He didn’t do it on one specific play, he just kind of felt it.” OF Nyjer Morgan took over from Murphy in left field but he had to come out after the fifth because he suffered a mild right-knee sprain going for DH Adam Lind’s double in the bottom of the fifth.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (mild right knee sprain) was wearing a walking cast on his right knee. He had just replaced LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) in the bottom of the fifth when he injured his knee pursuing a double by DH Adam Lind. He finished the inning but did not return. “Nyjer banged his knee on that ball,” Francona said. “We need to see how he shows up in the morning.” INF Mike Aviles moved from second base to left field in the bottom of the sixth. INF Jose Ramirez, who batted for Morgan in the sixth, stayed in the game at second base.

--C Yan Gomes, a former Blue Jay, had a tenacious 12-pitch at-bat before hitting a three-run homer in the ninth inning to complete the scoring in the 15-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. It was an impressive at-bat because of the situation. “That’s a really good at-bat,” manager Terry Francona said. “You’ve got a guy who’s a catcher and it’s easy to lose focus in games like that and he grinded one away and he ended up with a three-run homer. Good for him.” Said OF David Murphy who had five hits and five RBI on Wednesday: “Yan had one of the best at-bats I’ve seen in my life. It just said that regardless of what type of situation, he’s not going to waste an at-bat. Those are the type of guys that we love having on this team.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This offense is capable of a lot. There’s a lot of times where we’ll get three or four runs early and don’t add on like we should and like we could. Tonight was obviously an extreme scenario but fun to be a part of.” -- Indians RF David Murphy after a 15-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) was taken out of a game May 14. Manager Terry Francona said that he did not know whether Brantley would be available May 15.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (mild right knee sprain) left the game early May 14 and was wearing a walking cast on his right knee after the game.

--CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) sat out May 13 is considered day-to-day. The Blue Jays are hopeful that Rasmus will avoid a trip to the disabled list.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan