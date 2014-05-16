Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jesus Aguilar got the call of his career and now it’s time for the 23-year-old to prove what he has at the major-league level.

The Indians promoted Aguilar from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday after placing outfielder Nyger Morgan (sprained right knee) on the 15-day disabled list.

Aguilar got the start at designated hitter for his major-league debut Thursday in Cleveland’s 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He walked in his first plate appearance and finished 0-for-2.

The Indians are hoping the power he has displayed throughout his professional career will carry over to the highest level.

He hit .275 with 16 home runs at Double-A Akron last season, while setting the franchise’s record with 105 RBIs. Aguilar then went on to play in the Venezuelan Winter League and hit .327 with 18 homers and 50 RBI in 58 games.

In 37 games with Triple-A Columbus before his promotion, Aguilar hit .298 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 18 runs, 20 walks, a .395 on-base percentage and .519 slugging percentage. Even though he cooled off in May, hitting just .182 over 13 games, the Indians looked past that and still called him up.

“He got real hot in April. That happens,” manager Terry Francona said. “When a guy gets called to the big leagues for the first time, I don’t think it matters what he hit the last week. He’s going to be geared for God and pretty fired up.”

It’s unclear whether the Indians would carry him once Morgan returns from the DL, but Aguilar can help his case by hitting the way he did in the minors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 4-1, 2.17 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-3, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after injuring himself Wednesday in a 15-4 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. Morgan hurt his knee trying to track a ball in the fifth inning of the win. He slammed his knee on the hard Rogers Centre AstroTurf and left the game once the inning was completed. He went back to Cleveland to get an MRI and have the knee further evaluated. “When he went after that ball in left field, you could tell he was kind of trying to maybe dive and he got caught in between, and then he kind of got in an awkward position,” manager Terry Francona said. “He said the next time he ran is when he felt like a little pop, so we got him out of the game. We’ll get him imaged.” Morgan is hitting .341 this season.

--1B/DH Jesus Aguilar was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday after the Indians placed OF Nyger Morgan (sprained right knee) on the 15-day disabled list. Aguilar went 0-for-2 in his major-league debut, walking in his first plate appearance. When he got the news of the promotion, his wife and mother were the first people he called. “I said, ‘Hey, your son is going to play in the big leagues,'” Aguilar said. “She was very excited. She was crying. It was a great moment for my family.” Aguilar hit .298 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 37 games at Columbus.

--RHP Zach McAllister will get the ball for Friday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics, making his ninth start of the season. McAllister, who will be pitching on extra rest, is coming off one of his worst outings of the season -- he lasted just 4 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs on eight hits. He faced Oakland in his first start of the season, lasting a season-low four innings in a no-decision.

--OF David Murphy homered and went 2-for-4 in the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Most impressively, Murphy hit the homer off LHP J.A. Happ, marking just the second time he has gone deep against a southpaw since the start of last season. The big night came after Murphy went 5-for-6 with three doubles and five RBIs in Cleveland’s 15-4 blowout win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Murphy has bumped his average from .243 to .280 over the last two games. The 32-year-old, who signed with the Indians in the offseason, has hits in 21 of his 34 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I said, ‘Hey, your son is going to play in the big leagues.’ She was very excited. She was crying. It was a great moment for my family.” -- 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar, on what he said to his mom after he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 15 after injuring himself in a May 14 contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Morgan went back to Cleveland to undergo an MRI.

--LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) left the May 14 game and sat out the May 15 contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is considered day-to-day.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Danny Salazar

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn

OF Nyjer Morgan