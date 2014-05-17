Cleveland Indians - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians tweaked their starting rotation for the second time this season, prior to their 11-1 loss to Oakland on Friday night. The Indians, who earlier in the season replaced right-hander Carlos Carrasco with right-hander Josh Tomlin, optioned right-hander Danny Salazar to Triple-A Columbus. He will be replaced in the rotation by right-hander Trevor Bauer.

Salazar has been a major disappointment this season. In eight starts he was 1-4 with a 5.53 ERA. Of particular concern to manager Terry Francona is that Salazar has consistently been unable to pitch deep into games. In his eight starts Salazar has average just five innings per start and averaged 95 pitches per start.

His last start came in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. In that game, Salazar threw 95 pitches and only lasted four innings. Salazar has some impressive strikeout totals -- his average is 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings -- but when he’s not striking out hitters he’s giving up a lot of hits.

Opposing teams hit .301 against him in his eight starts, and he gave up eight home runs in 40 innings.

“Right now when he makes mistakes, he’s paying for it,” Francona said. “He’s not pitching deep into games, which hurts our pen. He’s not locating his fastball down in the zone, his curve is inconsistent and he’s gotten away from his changeup, which is one of his best pitches.”

Bauer will be recalled from Columbus and will start Tuesday vs. Detroit. After a disastrous season last year, Bauer rebounded this year and pitched well at Columbus, where in seven starts he is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-1, 2.28 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 2-0, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Danny Salazar has been pulled from the starting rotation and optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In eight starts for the Indians Salazar was 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA. “Right now when he makes mistakes, he’s paying for it,” said Manager Terry Francona. “He’s not pitching deep into games, which hurts our pen. He’s not locating his fastball down in the zone, his curve is inconsistent and he’s gotten away from his changeup, which is one of his best pitches.”

--RHP Trevor Bauer will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus and will replace RHP Danny Salazar in the starting rotation starting Tuesday vs. Detroit. Salazar, who was 1-4 with a 5.56 ERA in eight starts, has been optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Bauer is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts at Columbus.

--LHP Kyle Crockett was called up from Double-A Akron on Friday, and made his major league debut in the game, giving up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Crockett is the first player from the 2013 June Draft to make it to the major leagues. In a total of 36 relief appearances last year and this year, Crockett was 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA. In 40 1/3 innings he allowed two earned runs on 24 hits, with 49 strikeouts and 8 walks. He averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 1.8 walks per nine innings. “It’s been a whirlwind. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Crockett of being in the major leagues less than a year after being drafted.

--RHP Zach McAllister had a nightmarish start Friday, striking out the three batters he faced in the first inning, then giving up eight runs in the second inning in an 11-1 loss to Oakland. McAllister was removed from the game after giving up eight runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. “In the second inning you want to give the guy a chance to get through it, to maybe gather himself,” said manager Terry Francona. “You don’t want to go to your pen in the second inning, but it wasn’t happening for Zach.”

--OF Nyjer Morgan has a strained ligament in his right knee, an MRI revealed. Manager Terry Francona said no surgery is necessary. Morgan was placed on the disabled list after injuring the knee while chasing a fly ball in Toronto on May 14.

--2B Jason Kipnis, on the disabled list since April 30 with a strained oblique, could begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a pretty special pitcher. And when he gets the lead like that, he’s tough. If he gets two strikes on you, he can put you away because he has so many weapons.” -- Cleveland manager Terry Francona, on Oakland RHP Sonny Gray after an 11-1 loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cleveland Indians - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Michael Brantley (mid/lower back tightness) left the May 14 game and sat out the May 15 contest. He is day-to-day.

--OF Nyjer Morgan (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He went back to Cleveland to undergo an MRI exam.

--DH Jason Giambi (strained right calf) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4.

--2B Jason Kipnis (right abdominal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 1. He was cleared for “low-level” activity, including swinging a bat, May 9. He recently began hitting off a tee, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said in a May 13 update.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Zach McAllister

RHP Trevor Bauer

RHP Josh Tomlin

BULLPEN:

RHP John Axford (closer)

RHP Cody Allen

RHP Scott Atchison

LHP Josh Outman

RHP C.C. Lee

LHP Marc Rzepczynski

RHP Bryan Shaw

RHP Carlos Carrasco

LHP Kyle Crockett

CATCHERS:

Yan Gomes

INFIELDERS:

1B Nick Swisher

2B Jose Ramirez

SS Asdrubal Cabrera

3B/C Carlos Santana

INF Mike Aviles

INF Lonnie Chisenhall

INF Jesus Aguilar

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Brantley

CF Michael Bourn

RF David Murphy

OF Ryan Raburn